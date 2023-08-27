Connect with us

Outcry And Calls For Action: School Teacher's Disturbing Actions Towards Muslim Student Spark Outrage In India
Outcry And Calls For Action: School Teacher’s Disturbing Actions Towards Muslim Student Spark Outrage In India

Published

12 seconds ago

on

India

On Saturday, Indian authorities pledged to take decisive action following an incident where a primary school teacher instructed her students to take turns slapping a seven-year-old Muslim classmate.

The incident, captured in a video that circulated online, has ignited strong public indignation.

Human rights organizations assert that incidents of hate crimes and violence against India’s substantial Muslim minority have surged since the appointment of Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

The video footage from Thursday’s occurrence features a teacher from a private school in Uttar Pradesh state directing students to strike the seven-year-old student, supposedly as a consequence of his errors in memorizing multiplication tables.

During the video, the teacher can be heard saying, “Why are you hitting him so lightly? Hit him hard,” as the distressed boy stands in tears. She further adds, “Start hitting him on the waist… His face is turning red, hit him on the waist instead.”

Police superintendent Satyanarayan Prajapat verified the authenticity of the video and stated, “Departmental action will be taken against the teacher,” in a video message shared on social media.

Controversy Erupts as Victim’s Father Files Police Complaint in Muzaffarnagar District India

The father of the victim lodged a complaint with the police in the Muzaffarnagar district, where the incident occurred, as stated by the magistrate in a separate video declaration.

The disturbing video footage triggered widespread consternation on the internet, with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fueling religious intolerance in the predominantly Hindu nation.

He shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Planting the seeds of prejudice in the minds of innocent children, transforming a sacred institution like a school into a breeding ground of animosity.”

He further remarked, “A teacher cannot engage in a more detrimental act against the nation. This is the same divisive ideology promoted by the BJP that has ignited turmoil in every corner of India.”

Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has been under the governance of the BJP, who appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a saffron-clad Hindu monk considered a potential successor to Modi.

Throughout his tenure, Hindu mobs have initiated a series of assaults under the guise of “cow protection,” an animal considered sacred by many Hindus, and have perpetrated various other hate crimes that have instilled fear within the Muslim population of the state.

