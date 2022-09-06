‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets A 5-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival

(CTN News) – The world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling took place at the Venice Film Festival this evening. In addition to Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Florence Pugh – who arrived late from Dune 2’s Budapest set.

Olivia Wilde received a five-minute standing ovation for her film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

The sparkling gown worn by Pugh got her own warm welcome on the red carpet. Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Film Festival photo gallery

Wilde’s film is a “candy-coated psychological thriller” about the terror that men impose on women.

There has been Harry Styles-mania on the Lido today with fans camped out in front of the Sala Grande since early in the morning, braving the punishing sun with umbrellas.

Venice Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Festival: Deadline’s Full Coverage

At an earlier press conference, Wilde, Styles, Pine and Chan – who also co-wrote the film and co-starred in it – answered questions from the media. The controversy surrounding Shia LaBeouf’s withdrawal from the project and Florence Pugh’s absence from the press conference was largely avoided.

Wilde addressed Pugh’s absence by saying, “Florence is a force; we are so grateful that she was able to make it tonight.” She refused to engage with speculation suggesting other reasons.

Despite all the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds itself. There is no need for me to contribute to it. There is sufficient nourishment for it.”

Don’t Worry Darling tells the story of Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), two young friends living in Victory, a company town where men working for the top-secret Victory Project and their families live.

Frank (Pine), the firm’s CEO – equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach – embodies the 1950s societal optimism that anchors everything in this tight-knit desert utopia.

Venice Film Festival: Memorable Moments 1945-1984 Gallery

As the husbands work at Victory Project Headquarters on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives — including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan) — get to spend their time taking part in the community’s beauty, luxury, and debauchery. Residents’ needs are met by the company, making life comfortable for them. The only thing they ask in return is discretion and unwavering dedication to Victory.

Alice begins to question exactly what their life in Victory is about. This is when cracks appear in their idyllic existence, exposing hints of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive facade.

On September 23, the film will be released in the United States.

People Also Read: