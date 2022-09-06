NBA Youngboy, Compares Himself To Nick Cannon As He Prepares For His Ninth Child

(CTN News) – In preparation for the birth of NBA Youngboy ninth child at 22 years of age, NBA YoungBoy is drawing comparisons to his friend Nick Cannon. Nick Cannon just welcomed his eighth child.
In a cryptic social media post, The NBA Youngboy hinted at another child.
Apparently NBA Youngboy is expecting his ninth child after posting an image of a baby bump on his Instagram account along with a ring. This hinting that he is expecting his ninth child.
After the 22-year-old posted a carousel of images on Instagram, in one of which he showed a woman with a large sparkle ring on her hand, he ignited rumours of his sexuality.
Apparently, the rapper’s girlfriend is Jazlyn Mychelle. After they welcomed their first child, Alice, in 2021, it seems that she is pregnant again following the birth of their first child.
As a caption to the collection of images, he wrote ‘Dangerous Love’, letting the world know that he was expecting his ninth child. He also announced to his 10 million followers that he was expecting.
Even though YoungBoy is only 22 years old, he is the father of eight children with seven different women, and he is expected to have his ninth child soon.
There are five sons and three daughters in NBA YoungBoy’s family – Kentrell, Kayden, Kacey, Kodi, Kamiri, Amarni, Taylin, and Alice.
While the rapper didn’t name or tag the woman on the last slide, fans believe that it is his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle, who has yet to confirm the rumours.
Other people have compared the rapper to American television personality Nick Cannon, who is currently expecting his ninth and tenth children with two different women.
In the comments section of one of his posts, a person asked: “Him and Nick Cannon running a race or something like that?”.a race or anything.
In a biological test that was conducted in 2017, NBA YoungBoy was confirmed not to be the father of Kamron. This is a boy born to his baby mama Starr Thigpen in 2016.
Even though he is not biologically related to the child, he has said that despite being a stranger, he will ‘raise him as his own’. NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle have not commented on the rumours, but only time will tell what the truth is.People Also Read: