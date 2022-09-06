NBA Youngboy, Compares Himself To Nick Cannon As He Prepares For His Ninth Child

(CTN News) – In preparation for the birth of NBA Youngboy ninth child at 22 years of age, NBA YoungBoy is drawing comparisons to his friend Nick Cannon. Nick Cannon just welcomed his eighth child.

Apparently NBA Youngboy is expecting his ninth child after posting an image of a baby bump on his Instagram account along with a ring. This hinting that he is expecting his ninth child.

After the 22-year-old posted a carousel of images on Instagram, in one of which he showed a woman with a large sparkle ring on her hand, he ignited rumours of his sexuality.

Apparently, the rapper’s girlfriend is Jazlyn Mychelle. After they welcomed their first child, Alice, in 2021, it seems that she is pregnant again following the birth of their first child.

As a caption to the collection of images, he wrote ‘Dangerous Love’, letting the world know that he was expecting his ninth child. He also announced to his 10 million followers that he was expecting.

Even though YoungBoy is only 22 years old, he is the father of eight children with seven different women, and he is expected to have his ninth child soon.

There are five sons and three daughters in NBA YoungBoy’s family – Kentrell, Kayden, Kacey, Kodi, Kamiri, Amarni, Taylin, and Alice.