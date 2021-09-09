Philly Comic, Radio Host Big Daddy Graham has Died

Edward Gudonis died Wednesday evening at home. He was the fun-loving Philadelphia radio icon and longtime 94.1 WIP sports talker. He was better known to listeners as Big Daddy Graham. He was 68.

Big Daddy Graham joined WIP in 1997.

He went through twenty years as the station’s for the time being a host. He became known for peculiar fragments and unconventional guests.

Cause of death of Big Daddy Graham

The cause of death was a Heart Attack.

Statement of Angelo Cataldi

His Fellow WIP host Angelo Cataldi said that “In the middle of the night, he was doing insanely entertaining stuff . He developed a tremendous following of people that became absolutely addicted to him.”, whose morning show often overlapped with Big Daddy Graham’s . “He just loved to get a reaction and make people laugh, and he was so good at it.”

Tribute to Big Daddy Graham on social media

The information on Big Daddy Graham’s demise earned an overflowing of help and love from all features of Philadelphia being a fan . TV and radio characters offered tributes on social media. while long-term audience members brought in to WIP with their recollections of paying attention to his show . Indeed, even the Sixers and Phillies — his two most loved groups — gave their sympathies in open articulations .

The early life of Big Daddy Graham

Mr. Graham was born and raised in Southwest Philadelphia and graduated from West Catholic High School . He ultimately settled in Mullica Hill, N.J., in which he and his wife, Debbie, raised daughters — Keely and Ava. Ava has endured withinside the own circle of relatives enterprise as a part of WIP’s morning display along Cataldi .

Statement of Joe Conklin

The comedian, radio personality, and longtime friend Joe Conklin said that “His kids were everything to him. Big Daddy Graham always had them both on the stage. Graham pushed them like he pushed his own stuff.”

“He was a splendid man who didn’t need individuals to realize. He was the bighearted person who needed individuals to think he was modest. He was a significant person who here and there took on the appearance of a comedian,” Macnow said. “He was only a darling of a man, and the more you became more acquainted with him the more mind-boggling and entrancing he truly was.

In addition to his wife and two youngsters, Mr. Graham is made due by his sister, Liz; children-in-law Matt and Bill; and two grandkids, Lucy and Jameson.

Funeral

The family is arranging a private funeral, however, said they anticipate holding a public foundation advantage to respect Big Daddy Graham. Gifts in his name can be made to the Delaware Valley section of the Alzheimer’s Association and to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia.