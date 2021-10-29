K-Pop Star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban a No Go for New Years

YG Entertainment that manages K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of Blackpink said she will not be attending New Years’ celebrations in Phuket, Thailand.

YG Entertainment’s statement came after news that “Lisa” had confirmed to join the New Years Countdown Event in Thailand”.

The South Korean agency said “Lisa was grateful and honoured for such a proposal for her to appear, but unfortunately she will not be able to attend the event. We hope there is no further confusion.” “Thank you.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand reported that the announcement was sent to its offices in Seoul.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand will now organize events under the concept “Reopen Thailand: Culture and Tourism Festival” in tourism pilot areas. The events will feature local artists from various genres of music.

The announcement by YG Entertainment was a blow for Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who had declared several times Thailand had invited the K-pop singer to appear in the New Year countdown.

Lisa and Bocelli a New Years’ No go

He said his ministry planned to spend about 200 million baht inviting Lisa and Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform at the New Year countdown in Phuket, Thailand.

He said it would show the world that Thailand was ready to fully reopen next year to tourism.

On November 1st, 2021 Thailand end quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated visitors from 46 countries, in a bid to revive a devastated tourism industry. Tourism has been a major source of the Kingdom’s revenue and was brought to its knees by the pandemic.

Thailand’s Prime Minister has said that it was time for Thai people to regain their livelihoods and live with the virus.

On Wednesday Thailand logged 9,658 new cases of Covid-19 and had 84 more fatalities.