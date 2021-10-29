“Thailand Pass” Set to Fast-Track Foreign Visitors

The government of Thailand will launch the “Thailand Pass” system to fast-track foreign visitors when the country reopens to vaccinated visitors on Monday.

A Government spokesperson said Thursday that Thailand is ready to reopen with the “Thailand Pass” system set to replace certificates of entry (CoE) and speed up the entry process.

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has worked with the Digital Government Development Agency to develop a new web-based system for both Thai and foreign travellers. Travellers will fill in their travel and health information and upload related documents before they set off.

Foreign tourists and Thais who wish to enter the Kingdom can register with the “Thailand Pass” online at tp.consular.go.th starting from November 1st, 2021. Approval should take approximately 1 to 3 days.

Immediate approval will apply in cases where tourists’ vaccine documents can be verified instantly using a provided QR code. Provided the issuing country has supplied a “public key” so Thai authorities can verify the document, the government spokesperson said.

The Department of Disease Control will also carry out inspections according to the criteria set by the Public Health Ministry. A system has been put in place to verify Safety & Health Administration (SHA) Plus accommodation bookings and alternative quarantine (AQ) systems, the spokesman said.

Once the travellers have received approval, they can download the Thailand Pass QR code to show to the airline and screening officers. They will also need to present Covid-19 test results no later than 72 hours prior to travel.

Upon arrival in Thailand, they will not need to fill out TM.8 and TM.6 forms but only download the “Mor Chana” app. The “Mor Chana” app is available through iTunes or Google play store.

Visitors from 46 countries including Hong Kong are exempt from quarantine. The Test-and-Go tourists must stay one night at an SHA Plus or AQ hotel and receive their RT-PCR test. They must wait for the test result before they will be free to travel throughout Thailand.

Travellers will not need to submit a new application as the system will keep their information for one year since their last vaccination date.

Those who have already received a CoE can still use that document and can seek refunds directly from the hotels where they registered, the government spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said the capital is ready to welcome back travellers from overseas as “all” of the city’s residents have received their first shots of a Covid-19 vaccine and 75% have been double vaccinated.

“Emergency response plans for Bangkok are already in place. Measures are also in place to handle visitors to important sites such as the Grand Palace, the Emerald Buddha Temple and Wat Pho,” he said.

“Visitors must book hotels beforehand. When they check-in, they will be tested for Covid-19 and spend a night waiting for results. “If the results come back negative, they will be allowed to travel.

Any Visitor who does not book an SHA Plus or AQ hotel will not be allowed to enter the Kingdom.