Where to Watch and Stream The Little Mermaid Online

(CTN News) – Disney’s live-action adaptation of the beloved animated musical film, The Little Mermaid, has garnered much fan anticipation.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid princess who dreams of exploring the world above the ocean, the movie promises to captivate audiences once again.

We have some insights if you’re eager to watch and stream The Little Mermaid online.

Where to Watch and Stream The Little Mermaid

Currently, The Little Mermaid can be enjoyed in theaters near you. However, as is common with many films nowadays, it is expected to be available on a major streaming platform soon.

Produced by Disney, the movie will likely follow the pattern of their previous releases. Disney owns various renowned franchises, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, and movies from these franchises have made their way to Disney+ after their theatrical run.

Additionally, the original animated version of The Little Mermaid is already available for streaming on Disney+. Hence, it is highly likely that the 2023 live-action adaptation will also be available on Disney+ later this year.

Release Date and Availability

Pinpointing an exact release date for The Little Mermaid on Disney+ is challenging. Disney films arrive on the streaming platform within three months after their theatrical release.

For instance, the recent Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania followed this timeline. If The Little Mermaid follows suit, it can be expected to debut on Disney+ in late August 2023 or around Labor Day in early September.

How to Watch The Little Mermaid on Disney+

When The Little Mermaid becomes available on Disney+, ensure you’re prepared to dive into this enchanting tale. If you do not have a Disney+ subscription, you can opt for a 30-day free trial before selecting a plan.

Disney+ offers subscription plans starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Once your account is set up, you can access the title page of The Little Mermaid on Disney+’s official website or through the Disney+ app.

In the meantime, as you eagerly await the release of The Little Mermaid on the streaming platform, you can enjoy the animated original and its sequel, The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea. Additionally, you can immerse yourself in the 2019 ABC TV special, The Little Mermaid Live!, for another live-action rendition of this beloved story.

Conclusion:

The Little Mermaid’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation will soon be available to watch and stream online. As a Disney production, it is expected to follow the trend of arriving on Disney+ after its theatrical release. Stay tuned for updates on the release date, and in the meantime, explore the animated versions and other adaptations to dive deeper into the enchanting world of The Little Mermaid.