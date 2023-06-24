Connect with us

Top 7 True Crime Documentaries That Will Keep You Intrigued

If you have a fascination for real-life mysteries and criminal investigations, true crime documentaries offer a captivating journey into the dark realms of human behavior. In this blog, we present the top 7 true crime documentaries that will keep you on the edge of your seat, as you delve into shocking crimes, puzzling investigations, and compelling narratives.

Making a Murderer

“Making a Murderer” is a groundbreaking true crime documentary series that follows the life of Steven Avery, a man wrongfully convicted of a crime and later implicated in another murder case. With its gripping storytelling and thought-provoking examination of the criminal justice system, this Netflix series became a global sensation, leaving viewers questioning the truth and the flaws within the legal system.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

“The Jinx” unravels the haunting story of Robert Durst, a real estate heir suspected of multiple crimes, including murder. This captivating HBO documentary delves deep into the enigmatic life of Durst, offering shocking revelations and unexpected twists. With its meticulous investigative approach and the chilling confession that unfolds in the final episode, “The Jinx” leaves an indelible mark on true crime storytelling.

Serial

“Serial” is a podcast that redefined the true crime genre. Hosted by Sarah Koenig, this gripping investigative series focuses on a single murder case each season, meticulously dissecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and challenging assumptions. With its addictive storytelling format, ” captured the imagination of millions worldwide, sparking widespread discussions and even influencing legal proceedings.

The Staircase

“The Staircase” is a riveting documentary series that follows the trial of Michael Peterson, a novelist accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. As the story unfolds, doubts emerge, raising questions about the true nature of the crime. With its extensive access to Peterson’s defense team and the courtroom drama, “The Staircase” offers an intimate look into a complex and perplexing case that will leave you engrossed till the very end.

The Keepers

“The Keepers” dives into the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a Baltimore nun. This haunting Netflix documentary series uncovers a web of abuse, corruption, and institutional cover-ups, as former students and journalists seek justice for the crimes committed decades ago. With its emotional depth and relentless pursuit of the truth, “The Keepers” sheds light on the devastating consequences of silence and the resilience of those determined to uncover the truth. And if you are wondering what is the shortcut to directly access these documentaries hassle free, then worry no more as Netflix Secret Codes list is all you would need.

Evil Genius

“Evil Genius” explores the bizarre true story of a bank heist that ends in a chilling murder. This Netflix documentary examines the peculiar case of the “pizza bomber” and the complex web of individuals involved in the crime. With its intricate plot twists and eccentric characters, “Evil Genius” keeps viewers hooked, as they navigate through a maze of deception and intrigue.

The Imposter

“The Imposter” is a mind-bending documentary that recounts the astonishing story of a French con artist who impersonates a missing teenager from Texas. This gripping film combines interviews, reenactments, and actual footage to create a compelling narrative that blurs the lines between truth and deception. “The Imposter” challenges our perceptions of identity and raises profound questions about human nature.

True crime documentaries have a unique ability to captivate audiences by shedding light on the darkest corners of humanity. The top 7 documentaries mentioned here offer a diverse range of intriguing cases, each guaranteed to keep you engrossed. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and embark on a thrilling journey into the realm of true crime storytelling.
