What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [June 23rd-25th]

What To Watch This Weekend– It’s Friday evening, and you’ve just finished a long week at work. You want to unwind and relax but are stuck on what to do.

You could go out and socialize, but after a hectic week, you only want to curl up on the couch and watch something. But with so many streaming platforms and options available, deciding what to watch is tough.

Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide on what to watch this weekend.

Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh or a good cry, we’ve got recommendations for everyone. So, please sit back, relax, and let us guide you to the perfect viewing experience.

What to Watch This Weekend: TV Shows

The Bear (Season 2)

Release Date: June 22 on FX

It’s good to also have a straightforward, low-stakes TV show opening amid all the star-studded releases this week, including a comic book miniseries and a potential awards-season darkling hitting screens.

This is the situation with The Bear, one of FX’s most lauded original series in recent memory.

The programme centres on renowned chef Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who relocates to Chicago to manage his recently-deceased brother’s sandwich store.

Fans may expect more of The Bear’s darkly humorous fare if the most recent season is anything like the previous ones (supposedly it’s even better).

Swagger (Season 2 Premiere)

Release Date: June 23 on Apple TV+

Sometimes all you need to connect with and latch onto something is a fantastic drama.

It’s even better if it’s a sports drama since you can engage the entire squad! So if this sounds like your cup of tea, check out Swagger on Apple TV+, which has returned with the start of season two.

This programme centres on a young basketball team that must make decisions for the futures of each player’s teammates and explores the dangers of selecting the incorrect option.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, and Tessa Ferrer are the stars of the show, which is largely based on the life of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

New Episodes

Friday

Swagger (Apple TV+)

I’m a Virgo (Prime Video)

The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

Outlander (Netflix)

Sunday

FROM (MGM+)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, AMC+)

What to Watch This Weekend: Movies

No Hard Feelings

Release Date: June 23 in Theaters

Do you still miss the coarse comedies from the 2000s? Do you generally miss comedies? If so, No Hard Feelings appears to be here to satisfy your craving.

Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie, an Uber driver who is about to run out of money and is recruited by the parents of an awkward adolescent to date their son Percy (Feldman) in the Gene Stupnitsky-directed movie.

Even if this movie might not win an Oscar, the moment its trailer starts to play in the theatre, it’s like a breath of fresh air.

No Hard Feelings might end up being one of the most significant films of the summer if it does well and becomes a tremendous hit.

While big-budget entertainment is entertaining, we also need more independent comedy like No Hard Feelings. Support this cause by going out! Kyle Mooney, Laura Benanti, and Matthew Broderick are all featured in the movie.

Nate Richard, a contributor to Collider, praised the film and said, “No Hard Feelings feels like the kind of movie we don’t get much of anymore.

The R-rated studio comedy isn’t as common on the big screen as it once was, which is unfortunate because this type of movie demonstrates what made some of those movies so unique and enjoyable to watch again.

We can only hope that Lawrence puts up a lot more hilarious powerhouse performances in the future.

Asteroid City

Release Date: June 23 in Theaters

With Asteroid City, Wes Anderson returns with his debut science fiction movie. The film appears to be a throwback to Spielberg’s iconic alien flicks from the 1970s and 1980s, but with Anderson’s flawless stylistic decisions.

The movie is set in the 1950s and chronicles the history-altering happenings at a stargazing convention in a tiny village.

Is there a foreign invasion? There is only one way to learn! Given the large A-list cast that Anderson put together, the film is certain to be a tonne of fun.

Along with several of his regular colleagues, such as Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, and Jason Schwartzman, our boy Wes is joined this time by actors including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johannson, and Steve Carrell. Yeah. It’s going to be a terrible movie.

Secret Invasion

Release Date: June 21 on Disney+

The newest Marvel drama on Disney+ is here to reintroduce us to the spy-thriller side of its universe.

Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, must gather assistance to thwart the Skrulls’ plan to invade Earth in this television series.

This feels like a must-watch just for the thrill of seeing the constantly-supportive Fury become the star of his own Marvel production.

The inclusion of AI-generated art in the show’s opening credits has sparked some controversy, but otherwise everything seems to be done with the explicit aim of bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to more conventional storytelling.

Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle are also in Secret Invasion.