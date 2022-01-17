Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Rapper Sad Frosty, an Underground Legend, Dies at 24
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

There are 5 Common Misconceptions About Marilyn Monroe

Entertainment Trending News

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2: Watch Online to Save 20% on HBO Max

Entertainment Trending News

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: What Happened?

Entertainment Trending News

Jordan Cashmyer, a 16 and Pregnant Alum, How Did She Die?

Entertainment Trending News

Jordan Cashmyer, a 16 and Pregnant Alum, has Died at Age 26

Entertainment

The CBS Sunday Morning Show features "Liza Minnelli"

Entertainment Trending News

Moon Knight Trailer Releases for Disney+ Show & 'There's Chaos'

Entertainment Trending News

Rachel Nagy (The Detroit Cobras) How Did She Die?

Entertainment Trending News

Rachel Nagy (The Detroit Cobras) Dies at 37

Entertainment

Rapper Sad Frosty, an Underground Legend, Dies at 24

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sad Frosty
The hip-hop community was already mourning the loss of rappers like Wavy Navy Pooh and Earl Swavey when Sad Frosty passed away. As confirmed by his Instagram post on Friday, January 14, the Houston native passed away. On Sunday, January 16, it was announced that the 24-year-old hip-hop artist had passed away. In 2021, the hip-hop community lost a number of rappers to natural causes, as well as a few who were murdered. Missouri artist VNZA was shot and killed in June. A similar fate befell Brooklyn rapper Supa Gates, who was shot multiple times on April 11 near St John’s Place and Troy Avenue in Crown Heights. KTS Dre, a Chicago rapper, was also shot 64 times on his head and other parts of his body in July 2021. Michael Carole, a Bay Area rapper who was fatally shot in May 2021 during an attempted robbery, was another hip-hop artist who lost his life.

Underground legend’ Rapper Sad Frosty died at age 24

The news of Sad Frosty’s death broke on January 16. The manner of his death is unknown at this time.

Sad Frosty may or may not be his real name, but he has made an impact with his own music. He also frequently uses social media platforms.

Fans Reaction on Social Media

A lot of people were shocked to hear about Sad Frosty’s passing. As well as the comments left by his fans, his most recent Instagram post has also been praised by numerous well-known musicians and social media influencers. Following the rapper’s death, tributes have poured in from friends and fans, with “RIP Sad Frosty” trending on Twitter.

Also Check:

Johnson’s Conservatives Wants to Fundamentally Change BBC

Drop-in European Tourists is a Wake-Up Call for Thailand

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?