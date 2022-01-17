Rapper Sad Frosty, an Underground Legend, Dies at 24

The hip-hop community was already mourning the loss of rappers like Wavy Navy Pooh and Earl Swavey when Sad Frosty passed away. As confirmed by his Instagram post on Friday, January 14, the Houston native passed away. On Sunday, January 16, it was announced that the 24-year-old hip-hop artist had passed away. In 2021, the hip-hop community lost a number of rappers to natural causes, as well as a few who were murdered. Missouri artist VNZA was shot and killed in June. A similar fate befell Brooklyn rapper Supa Gates, who was shot multiple times on April 11 near St John’s Place and Troy Avenue in Crown Heights. KTS Dre, a Chicago rapper, was also shot 64 times on his head and other parts of his body in July 2021. Michael Carole, a Bay Area rapper who was fatally shot in May 2021 during an attempted robbery, was another hip-hop artist who lost his life.

Underground legend’ Rapper Sad Frosty died at age 24

The news of Sad Frosty’s death broke on January 16. The manner of his death is unknown at this time.

Sad Frosty may or may not be his real name, but he has made an impact with his own music. He also frequently uses social media platforms.

Fans Reaction on Social Media

A lot of people were shocked to hear about Sad Frosty’s passing. As well as the comments left by his fans, his most recent Instagram post has also been praised by numerous well-known musicians and social media influencers. Following the rapper’s death, tributes have poured in from friends and fans, with “RIP Sad Frosty” trending on Twitter.

