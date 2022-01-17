Entertainment
Rapper Sad Frosty, an Underground Legend, Dies at 24
The news of Sad Frosty’s death broke on January 16. The manner of his death is unknown at this time.
Sad Frosty may or may not be his real name, but he has made an impact with his own music. He also frequently uses social media platforms.
Fans Reaction on Social Media
A lot of people were shocked to hear about Sad Frosty’s passing. As well as the comments left by his fans, his most recent Instagram post has also been praised by numerous well-known musicians and social media influencers. Following the rapper’s death, tributes have poured in from friends and fans, with “RIP Sad Frosty” trending on Twitter.
RIP Sad Frosty definitely gone too soon pic.twitter.com/eyQvCtBWWJ
— Halston Wright (@Halstonwright) January 17, 2022
RIP Sad Frosty 😩 life’s really that unexpected. don’t waste your days . enjoy each moment with your fam
— 3 Green Candles 🌊 (@3_Green_Candles) January 17, 2022
RIP SAD FROSTY 🕊💙💛
— Javi (@THEJT413) January 17, 2022
