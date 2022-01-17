Connect with us

Trending News World News

MLK Day Service: Atlanta Church To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

There are 5 Common Misconceptions About Marilyn Monroe

Trending News World News

MLK Day - What's Open and Closed on MLK Day 2022

Entertainment Trending News

Rapper Sad Frosty, an Underground Legend, Dies at 24

Entertainment Trending News

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2: Watch Online to Save 20% on HBO Max

Gaming Trending News

FF Reward | Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 17, 2022

Entertainment Trending News

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: What Happened?

Entertainment Trending News

Jordan Cashmyer, a 16 and Pregnant Alum, How Did She Die?

Health Trending News

What Is Stomach Cancer And How It Is Treated?

Health Trending News

Most Common Stomach Cancer Symptoms: When Should You See a Doctor?

Trending News

MLK Day Service: Atlanta Church To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Published

1 hour ago

on

MLK Day

Table of Contents (Quick Navigation)

MLK Day Service: On Monday, the country will come together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy.

Even with the winter storm warning the day before, the annual MLK Day Commemorative Service will take place at Atlanta’s Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

For this year’s holiday honoring the civil rights leader, the theme is “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create a Beloved Community.”

FOX 5 and FOX 5’s website will broadcast the service live as in years past starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Must Read:

During the conference: the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, will be the keynote speaker. There will also be speeches from Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, former Cobb GOP Chair Rose Wing, and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa. As part of the service, the King Center hosts a variety of community service projects. For details, click here.

The Civil Rights Movement was led by King from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. He was widely considered one of history’s greatest nonviolent leaders. At that time, he was responsible for landmark events such as the Montgomery bus boycott and the March on Washington.

King delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech to over 200,000 people on the National Mall during the March on Washington. This historic movement led Congress to pass the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. King was 35 years old when he won the Nobel Peace Prize, making him the youngest ever.

King is the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor.

Also Check:

Victims of Pakistan’s Honor Killing

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?