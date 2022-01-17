MLK Day Service: Atlanta Church To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Day Service: On Monday, the country will come together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy.

Even with the winter storm warning the day before, the annual MLK Day Commemorative Service will take place at Atlanta’s Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

For this year’s holiday honoring the civil rights leader, the theme is “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create a Beloved Community.”

FOX 5 and FOX 5’s website will broadcast the service live as in years past starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

During the conference: the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, will be the keynote speaker. There will also be speeches from Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, former Cobb GOP Chair Rose Wing, and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa. As part of the service, the King Center hosts a variety of community service projects. For details, click here.

The Civil Rights Movement was led by King from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. He was widely considered one of history’s greatest nonviolent leaders. At that time, he was responsible for landmark events such as the Montgomery bus boycott and the March on Washington.

King delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech to over 200,000 people on the National Mall during the March on Washington. This historic movement led Congress to pass the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. King was 35 years old when he won the Nobel Peace Prize, making him the youngest ever.

King is the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor.

