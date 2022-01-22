Connect with us

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Hinted About A Baby 9 Days Ago
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra surprised their fans by announcing on Friday that they were expecting a child through surrogacy. Fans and friends celebrated the news with them. She has often expressed her wish to become a mother over the years, but just a few days ago, she reiterated it.

The actress mentioned her plans for motherhood in her latest interview. It is a ‘big part’ of their wish for the future, she said.

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra shared recently that they wished to have a child

On January 13, Priyanka opened up about the couple’s plans to have a child in an interview with Vanity Fair. Mary Kom’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was asked if she wished to become a grandmother, and she replied that children were very important to them. In God’s grace, ‘whatever happens, happens.’

They were asked if their busy schedules were a factor in their plans, and PeeCee clarified it is not that they are ‘too busy to practice.’ When Priyanka was asked about them ‘slowing down’ with the arrival of the baby, she responded that they are ‘fine with it.

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Announce the birth of a baby via surrogacy

Priyanka and Nick announced late on Friday that they welcomed a baby via surrogate. During the ‘special time’, they respectfully requested privacy to focus on their family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Bollywood stars congratulated him in the comments section. Within seven hours, the post received 1.5 million likes.

 Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Relationship Timeline

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made headlines with their first joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2017 after they began texting each other. As time went on, the two got closer and dating rumors surfaced in May of the following year. In August that year, the power couple got engaged, and they later got married in December.

