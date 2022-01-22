Regina King’s Only Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies at 26

Regina King’s Only Son Ian Alexander Jr, son of Hollywood actor Regina King, committed suicide on Wednesday, his 26th birthday. People’s magazine published a statement from the actor asking people to help the family cope with the tragedy. Record producer Ian Alexander Sr., King’s ex-husband, was the father of Ian, the only child she shared with him.

The statement by King read, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Following in his father’s musical footsteps, Ian was a deejay. King previously told PEOPLE that he was “an amazing young man.” For the unversed, King’s son worked as a Disc Jockey.

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has passed away

In spite of her growing success as an actor and director, King said at the time that Ian was her greatest pride. King admitted that being a single parent wasn’t always easy after she separated from Ian’s father after nine years of marriage, but that nothing can surpass her love for him.

“Without a child, you don’t know what unconditional love is,” she explained at the time. She told People earlier that when you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling thing you’ve ever experienced.

On the occasion of his mother’s 50th birthday last year, Ian posted a tribute to the multi-hyphenate on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my co, so very proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by the neck and make it your own is something I will never forget.” As he continued, “But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ever receive. To be all that you are while always being there to support, love, and guide me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe has nothing on you, you’re the real hero! I love you, mom! You’re the best!!!”

