Groundhog Day Predictions From Punxsutawney Phil

(CTN News) – Groundhog Day has arrived. Thousands of enthusiasts are looking forward to finding out from Punxsutawney Phil whether an early spring will be greeted by a furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town.

Or whether six more weeks of winter are in store.

At dawn on Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil will be summoned from his tree stump at Gobbler’s Knob by a group of people from Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” in order to determine if he has seen the shadow of his own shadow.

As per folklore, if he sees his shadow he will have to wait six more weeks for winter to end.

Spring comes early if he doesn’t do it, but if he doesn’t, it comes too soon.

“The inner circle” is a local dignitary group that Groundhog Day consists of people who plan Phil’s events and feed and care for Phil himself. The inner circle is composed of local dignitaries.

Punxsutawney’s annual event, known as Groundhog Day, is based on a German legend about a furry rodent that could predict the future.

Organizers in this community – about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh – are hoping that the usual crowd of between 10,000 and 15,000 visitors will turn out for the event, which will also be livestreamed by the local news channel.

There is no doubt that Phil has predicted Groundhog Day winter more accurately than Punxsutawney 100 times stretching back to 1887.

According to organizers, ten years of records were lost due to the inability to keep them.

There will be six more weeks of winter in 2021, according to the forecast.

There is no doubt that Punxsutawney Phil is the most famous Groundhog Day seer in history, but he is certainly not the only one.

During a presentation at the Staten Island Zoo on Thursday, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also make his prediction about Punxsutawney Phil.

