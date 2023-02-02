Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour: Everything You Need To Know

(CTN News) – Beyoncé’s fans have been waiting for this day: she’s announcing a Renaissance World Tour. She posted “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023” to Instagram early Wednesday morning, and her official website shows the dates.

After Sweden, she’ll hit Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Poland, then North America. It’ll kick off in Philadelphia, Pa., in July, then hit all the major cities before wrapping up in New Orleans, La., on Sept. 27.

Fans have been waiting for a tour announcement and music videos since she released Renaissance in July. In 2016, Beyoncé set out on the Formation World Tour to support her sixth album, Lemonade.

In 2018, she performed on the On The Run Tour with Jay-Z after releasing their joint album, Everything Is Love. A new tour announcement just before the Grammys raises the possibility that Beyoncé will perform or attend.

This year’s Grammys will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, and the singer is up for nine awards. She’s up against Adele for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year this year.

Ever since the nominations were announced, Beyoncé has been rumored to perform. She performed “Be Alive” from the King Richard movie for the first time at last year’s Oscars ceremony.

The last time Beyoncé performed was at the opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai in January. However, she didn’t sing any Renaissance songs.

Considering Beyoncé announced the album’s title as “act [one]” on Instagram, her fans are busy speculating what acts two and three will be.

It’s been hypothesized that the tour would be act two and the concert movie would be act three. Some say this is a three-part album and Renaissance is just the beginning.

Tickets for the concert won’t be easy to get based on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Fans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program by clicking on the date they want to attend.

Then, they will have to wait to find out whether or not they have been granted access. Due to Verified Fan and the “unexpected” traffic the pre-sale brought to the Swifties’ website, many Swifties likened the ticket-buying process to a war zone.

As a result of the disastrous rollout, Swift’s fans and political officials were both indignant. A Senate hearing was held to investigate whether Live Nation and Ticketmaster have a monopoly over the ticketing industry following the ticketing fiasco.

Combined with Swift fans’ technical difficulties, Beyoncé fans worry that finding their way to a concert will be more difficult than they could have imagined.

