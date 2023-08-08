Connect with us

Tesla's Valuation Soars: From $50 Billion To $773 Billion During CFO Zach Kirkhorn's Tenure
Published

9 seconds ago

on

(CTN NEWS) –  Zach Kirkhorn, Tesla’s chief financial custodian and wielder of the coinage mantle, unveils intentions to part ways with the enterprise, drawing a curtain on a triumphant tryst of thirteen revolutions around the sun.

The annals of conjecture had woven the fabric of anticipation, weaving the tale of his ascension to the throne of the helm.

Last week bore witness to Kirkhorn’s formal submission of resignation, yet the epoch of revelation arrived upon the canvas of Monday through the conduit of a regulatory inscription.

Eminent in noblesse oblige, he persists in his tether to the entity, a vigilant sentinel shepherding the torchbearer of succession through the calendar’s denouement.

Tesla’s CFO, Vaibhav Taneja, to Succeed Kirkhorn in Key Role: Kirkhorn Reflects on Tesla Journey and Leadership

Vaibhav Taneja, the current Chief Accounting Officer of Tesla, will assume the role previously held by Kirkhorn.

Expressing his sentiment on LinkedIn, Kirkhorn shared, “Being a part of this company is a unique journey, and I take immense pride in the collaborative accomplishments we’ve achieved since my arrival more than 13 years ago.

As I transition my responsibilities to facilitate this change, I extend my gratitude to the exceptionally skilled, enthusiastic, and dedicated Tesla team, whose achievements have surpassed expectations. I also extend my appreciation to Elon for his visionary leadership and unwavering optimism, which has ignited inspiration in countless individuals.”

While no specific rationale was provided for Kirkhorn’s decision, it’s notable that he was among the select few executives capable of effectively interacting and collaborating with Elon Musk.

Kirkhorn’s Evolution: From Unfamiliar CFO ‘Zach’ to Potential Successor of Elon Musk at Tesla

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kirkhorn had been considered a potential successor to Elon Musk as CEO, though Musk’s continued leadership is anticipated.

This trajectory stands in contrast to Kirkhorn’s introduction to the financial domain four years ago when he became CFO, a move Musk announced during a call, referring to him as “Zach.”

At that time, some analysts were unfamiliar with the reference. (Before taking charge of Tesla’s financial matters, Kirkhorn had a background as an analyst.)

Throughout his tenure, Kirkhorn has primarily operated behind the scenes at Tesla, playing a pivotal role in propelling the company to its current pinnacle of success.

When he assumed the role of CFO, Tesla’s valuation stood at $50 billion, a figure that has since surged to an impressive $773 billion today.

