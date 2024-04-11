Toyota’s New 4Runner SUV Will Have a Hybrid Powertrain Within 15 Years

(CT News) – For the first time in nearly 15 years, Toyota Motor revealed a new 4Runner SUV – completing a redesign of the automaker’s current trucks and SUVs.

As well as its new design, which mirrors the recently redesigned Toyota Tacoma pickup, the 2025 4Runner will also be offered with a hybrid engine and a high-end “Platinum” and “Trailhunter” trim level.

The new 4Runner has incredible versatility and capability, according to Toyota group vice president and general manager Dave Christ. In spite of its cool new look and incredible features, this sixth-generation retains its rugged style and capabilities. Over the past 40 years, we’ve sold more than 3 million 4Runners.”

The Toyota “truck family” is also known as the “five brothers”: the Tacoma, Tundra, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia SUVs. In 2021, Toyota unveiled the Land Cruiser and Tundra on its global truck platform, which includes the 4Runner.

The price of the 2025 will be revealed closer to its on-sale date. Prices for the 2024 model range from about $41,000 to over $55,000.

Toyota is known for its fuel-efficient vehicles, such as the Prius, but prior to being updated, its larger SUVs, such as the 4Runner, had worse fuel ratings – 17 mpg combined or less.

4Runners have been on sale since 2010, with some updates.

Towards the fall, Toyota plans to release the 4Runner’s miles per gallon rating. Other redesigned Toyota trucks and SUVs offer notable fuel economy improvements.

Last month, Toyota Motor North America executive vice president Jack Hollis said the company continues to balance out its truck and SUV portfolio, including potential hybrid and electric models.

It’s interesting to see how similar and different they are, he said. Where can we reduce carbon emissions the fastest? A good mix of these five products is key.”

4Runner hybrids feature 2.4-liter turbocharged engines combined with 48-horsepower electric motors to produce up to 326 horsepower and 465 foot-pounds of torque. With 278 horsepower and 317 ft-lbs of torque, the vehicle’s turbocharged 2.4-liter engine is standard.

It will be available in nine trim levels: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off Road, TRD Off Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter.

There are additional off-road styling and equipment options available on the Trailhunter model, such as rock rails and high strength steel skid plates, while the Platinum model has a luxury and convenience package.

Toyota’s Tahara plant in Japan produces the 2025 4Runner.

