Source: GM Plans To Move Headquarters From Detroit To Another Building

(CTN News) – On Monday, a person familiar with the matter revealed that General Motors (GM) will relocate its headquarters further into downtown Detroit after spending more than 20 years at the Renaissance Center on the riverfront.

It was not immediately possible to reach a representative of General Motors for comment, but the company has scheduled a press conference for 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) with Mary Barra, the company’s CEO, and Dan Gilbert, the company’s owner of property in Detroit. Besides owning Cleveland Cavaliers, Gilbert is also the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team.

There will now be a new headquarters building for the Michigan automaker a few blocks away from the RenCen, called Hudson’s, which will be the second tallest building in Detroit.

As the only member of the Detroit Three with its headquarters in the Motor City, General Motors remains the sole member of the Detroit Three. The home office of Ford Motor Company is located in Dearborn, Michigan, while Chrysler parent Stellantis has its North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, approximately 30 miles from Detroit.

In downtown Detroit, Ford is undertaking the rehabilitation of Michigan Central Station, which is the city’s historic but dilapidated former rail station. The station will serve as a hub for tech workers and software engineers.

Since the automaker purchased the property in 1996, the GM headquarters,

With its glowing logo on one of the towers, has become an integral part of Detroit’s skyline. According to the company’s website, the move to this location was “a milestone that contributed to the revitalization of downtown.”

An Associated Press report earlier on Monday, citing a person briefed on the project, reported GM and real estate firm Bedrock are planning to explore options for redeveloping GM’s Renaissance Center headquarters.

Barra responded to questions about whether GM would remain on the riverfront when remote work was permitted during the pandemic.

Workers are now asked to attend the office three days a week as a result of the company’s new policy.

There is also a technical center at GM’s headquarters in Warren, Michigan, for which many of the company’s employees are based.

