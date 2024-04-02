Connect with us

Tesla Hikes Prices Despite Cuts And Incentives From Rivals
Delivery Risk For Tesla Due To Soft Demand And Slowdown In China

EPlus4Car: Creating the Automotive Industry of the Future

Ford Pickups Can Downshift Without Warning, Increasing Crash Risks

BYD Enters Pakistan’s Passenger Vehicle Market: A Green Revolution

Electric Car From Xiaomi Costs $29,870 In The Chinese Auto Market

Why is Vehicle Security So Important?

Over 118K Subarus Are Recalled For Airbag Deployment Problems

Hyundai Motor Group Plans To Invest 68 Trillion Won Over a 3-Year Period

Chinese Electric Vehicle Manufactures Try to Avert "Price War" in Thailand

Thailand's Vehicle Sales Drop to Lowest Level in 2 Years

China Floods Thailand's Car Market With Electric Vehicles

Potential Nissan Deal Lost For Fisker, Putting Rescue Funds At Risk

F1 Star Max Verstappen's Car Catches Fire In Poor Weather At The Australian Grand Prix

Xpeng Will Launch A Cheaper Brand Of Electric Vehicles In China

Next week, Tesla Germany Employees Will Elect a New Work Council

The Impact of Electric Vehicles on Auto Transportation: Navigating New Challenges and Opportunities

The Volkswagen Group Expects A Challenging Market In 2024 To Impact Car Sales

Tesla's Sales Are Expected To Decline: A Once-Unthinkable Prediction

GM Restarts Chevy Blazer EV Sales With New Software

Tesla Hikes Prices Despite Cuts And Incentives From Rivals

(CTN News) – Tesla (TSLA) raised its prices across a number of regions on the first day of its second quarter.

In the US, Tesla has raised the prices of its popular Model Y SUV by $1,000 across all three trim levels. Model Y Long Range was increased by 5,000 yuan ($675) to 304,900 yuan, and Model Y Performance was also raised by 5,000 yuan to 368,900 yuan.

Due to use of price incentives to move vehicles before the first quarter ended on March 31, both price hikes were expected; its US website had warned buyers for weeks that prices would rise on April 1. The Model Y price was also increased by 2,000 euros in select regions of Europe in late March to increase sales.

At the same time, Tesla’s competitors in the US and China have lowered their prices to increase demand in their respective markets.

NIO announced on Monday a number of incentives, including battery swap benefits, self-driving software subscriptions, and gifts, such as the NIO phone, to encourage consumers to purchase the company’s electric vehicles. Furthermore, XPeng has extended the current price reductions for its G9 SUV by 20,000 yuan ($2,700) until the end of April.

Tesla’s moves today coincide with its expected announcement of its first quarter global delivery figures tomorrow. Despite a rough Q1 stock performance, concern is growing that a weak Q1 report will result in more losses for Tesla shareholders.

Tesla delivered 453,964 vehicles in the first quarter. This would be a decrease of 6% sequentially from the fourth quarter. However, any drop below the approximately 423,000 vehicles the company delivered in the previous year would be even more concerning.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank believe this will be the case, since Q1 deliveries are expected to be 414,000 units, well below analyst expectations.

It is alarming even for Tesla bulls like Dan Ives of Wedbush.

A lingering price war and rising EV competition have made the Chinese market very challenging for Tesla (and its investors), Ives wrote in a note last week. As a result of slow growth and margin compression with China proving to be a nightmare, overall negativity is warranted.”

