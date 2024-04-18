Connect with us

Automotive

Rivian Continues To Lay Off Workers Despite Recent Layoffs
Advertisement

Automotive

Source: GM Plans To Move Headquarters From Detroit To Another Building

Automotive

Electrek Reports That Tesla Will Cut More Than 10% Of Its Staff

Automotive

Nearly 43,000 Ford SUVs Are Being Recalled Because Of Gas Leaks That Can Cause Fires

Automotive

Toyota's New 4Runner SUV Will Have a Hybrid Powertrain Within 15 Years

Automotive

Electric Vehicle Talks To Be Held By China's Commerce Minister In Paris

Automotive

Low-Cost Tesla Plans Scrapped Amid Fierce Chinese Competition

Automotive

Quarterly Tesla Deliveries Decline For The First Time In Nearly 4 Years

Automotive

Tesla Hikes Prices Despite Cuts And Incentives From Rivals

Automotive

Delivery Risk For Tesla Due To Soft Demand And Slowdown In China

Automotive

EPlus4Car: Creating the Automotive Industry of the Future

Automotive

Ford Pickups Can Downshift Without Warning, Increasing Crash Risks

Automotive

BYD Enters Pakistan’s Passenger Vehicle Market: A Green Revolution

Automotive

Electric Car From Xiaomi Costs $29,870 In The Chinese Auto Market

Automotive

Why is Vehicle Security So Important?

Automotive

Over 118K Subarus Are Recalled For Airbag Deployment Problems

Automotive

Hyundai Motor Group Plans To Invest 68 Trillion Won Over a 3-Year Period

Automotive

Chinese Electric Vehicle Manufactures Try to Avert "Price War" in Thailand

Automotive

Thailand's Vehicle Sales Drop to Lowest Level in 2 Years

Automotive

China Floods Thailand's Car Market With Electric Vehicles

Automotive

Rivian Continues To Lay Off Workers Despite Recent Layoffs

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Rivian
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

(CTN News) – The layoffs at Rivian are expected to continue for some time to come.

It was reported on Wednesday afternoon that over a dozen workers had posted on LinkedIn about cuts at their companies. There was later confirmation from a spokesperson that layoffs were taking place.

Business Insider reported that the company continues to work on right-sizing the business and making sure that our priorities are aligned with its operations. In addition to some changes made in February to teams, today we shared some additional changes to groups supporting the business as a follow-up to those changes.

We were able to affect around 1 percent of our workforce as a result of this change. As difficult as it is to make this decision, it is also necessary to support our goal of becoming gross margin positive by year’s end.”

At the end of 2023, Rivian will have almost 17,000 employees in North America and Europe, making it one of the largest companies in the world.

This is Rivian’s fourth round of layoffs in the last few years, making it the fifth round in total. There was a 10% reduction in the Rivian staff in February, a 6% reduction in February 2023, and a further 6% cut in July 2022, according to BI previously.

As of March 1st, Rivian upped its plans to open a factory in Georgia, but instead chose to build its recently announced R2 vehicle at its existing factory in Illinois rather than start a new facility in Georgia.

There are several electric-car makers, including Rivian, that are struggling as a result of a slowing demand for electric vehicles. This week, Elon Musk alerted Tesla’s staff that the company will cut more than 10% of its workforce as a result of structural changes.

SEE ALSO:

Source: GM Plans To Move Headquarters From Detroit To Another Building

Electrek Reports That Tesla Will Cut More Than 10% Of Its Staff

Nearly 43,000 Ford SUVs Are Being Recalled Because Of Gas Leaks That Can Cause Fires
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies