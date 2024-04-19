Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

While electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more popular as a replacement for oil-powered vehicles, national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc believes hydrogen power still has potential as a future energy that may suit mobility technology and help reduce air pollution.

The company hopes to manufacture EVs locally this year through its subsidiary Arun Plus, in conjunction with Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. State owned PTT is also collaborating with other companies to produce hydrogen fuel.

The company claimed earlier that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Thailand’s Electricity Generating Authority and ACWA Power, a Saudi Arabia-based renewable energy company, to co-develop green hydrogen and ensure its financial viability.

Making hydrogen fuel on a commercial scale for the car industry is difficult, despite the fact that Japanese manufacturers have spent years researching its development, according to Buranin Rattanasombat, PTT’s chief of new business and infrastructure.

“If you ask me which one is better for cars — a battery or hydrogen — I would say it’s a battery now,” he went on to explain.

However, this does not preclude the development of hydrogen fuel, according to Mr Buranin. He claimed hydrogen has been employed in huge vehicles like trucks and buses, as well as in some plants.

Green hydrogen production is expensive since the fuel is produced by splitting water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen using renewable energy. Some countries eager to transition to hydrogen fuel may begin with grey hydrogen, derived from natural gas, albeit this is not the ideal option for supporting carbon-reduction programs.

According to an article on energy transition on the World Economic Forum website, grey hydrogen is produced using a steam reforming technique, which produces fewer emissions than producing hydrogen from black (bituminous) or brown (lignite) coal.

“Making grey hydrogen at a gas separation plant or an oil refinery is also easier than producing batteries for cars,” Mr. Buranin said.

He believes that one of the reasons Japanese corporations are interested in producing hydrogen fuel is that it requires fewer adjustments in oil-powered engine technology than those required by automakers to transition to electric mobility technology.

Hydrogen Power is a promising technology

Cars driven by hydrogen are a promising technology that has the potential to change the automobile industry. Instead of burning gasoline, these vehicles create electricity through hydrogen fuel cells, which power an electric motor.

The only emission is water vapor, giving them a greener alternative to gas-guzzling vehicles. While the initial cost is costly, fuel cell vehicles have long driving ranges and rapid refueling periods.

Major automakers, including Toyota, are significantly investing in hydrogen technology, seeing it as a feasible answer for zero-emission transportation. As infrastructure improves and costs fall, hydrogen vehicles may soon enter the mainstream market, reducing our dependency on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions.

Toyota was a pioneer in hydrogen fuel cell technology for automobiles. Their hydrogen-powered vehicles, such as the Mirai, produce only water vapor, making them an environmentally beneficial option. Toyota’s devotion to this technology demonstrates their dedication to sustainable mobility solutions.

The carmaker continues to invest extensively in research and development to improve fuel cell performance, driving range, and price. With refueling periods comparable to gasoline automobiles and excellent range, hydrogen vehicles could be a major changer in the drive for zero-emission mobility.