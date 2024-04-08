Electric Vehicle Talks To Be Held By China’s Commerce Minister In Paris

(CTN News) – On Sunday, China’s Electric Vehicle Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will visit Paris, where they are expected to discuss fast-growing Chinese exports of cheap electric vehicles (EVs) to the European market.

Reported in late March that four sources briefed on Wang’s trip said the discussion was likely to focus on the European Commission’s investigation into whether China’s EV industry has received unfair subsidies as part of its subsidies.

With China leading the way in developing cheaper electric vehicles, British and European carmakers have a fight on their hands to produce cheaper electric cars.

Reports suggest Chinese electric vehicles in Europe will reach 15% by 2025.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is considering punitive tariffs on Chinese EVs. This is because they benefit from huge state subsidies.

As a result of subsidies, China Electric Vehicle argues its EV industry is booming because of the subsidies it has received. It calls the EU inquiry “protectionist”.

Batteries have been reduced due to a combination of factors, including China’s Electric Vehicle dominance of the battery supply chain. In addition, there is innovation and stiff competition in a crowded domestic market, according to analysts.

An individual with knowledge of the meeting said Wang was expected to meet Renault’s chief executive Luca de Meo on Sunday. De Meo is also acting chairman of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

There is also a likelihood that he will attend a dinner later on Sunday with cosmetics industry executives, two other sources familiar with the plans said.

In a statement released yesterday, Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Finance, announced that he would meet with Wang on Monday. I requested a comment from the Chinese trade ministry, but it did not respond to my inquiry.

SEE ALSO:

Low-Cost Tesla Plans Scrapped Amid Fierce Chinese Competition