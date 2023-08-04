Connect with us

Automotive

Elon Musk's Tesla Will Benefit From China's EV Setback In India
Advertisement

Automotive

Kia And Hyundai Recall 91,000 Cars In The U.S. Due To Fire Risks

Automotive Business

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Makes Resounding Comeback To North America With A Fresh Retro-Inspired Design

Automotive

Over Faulty Brakes, Ford Recalls Thousands Of F-150 Trucks

Automotive Business

Toyota And Meezan Bank Collaboration: 10-Day Car Delivery With The New Installment Plan

Automotive

Maintaining Ceramic Coating: Essential Tips for Long-Lasting Protection

Automotive

Italian Auto Maker Lamborghini Unveils Plan For Electric Super Car

Automotive

Driving Down Memory Lane with the Datsun S30 in the Golden Era of Sports Cars

Science Automotive

Do You Really Need an Extended Auto Warranty?

Automotive

GM Increases Full-Year Guidance, Announces Deeper Cost Cuts

Automotive How To

How to Choose Accessories for The Tesla Model 3

Automotive

Thousands Of Toyota EVs Recalled For Defective Door Handles

Automotive Services

Top 10 Auto Garages in Dubai for Optimal Car Repair Services

Business Automotive

India Rejects BYD's $1 Billion Investment Proposal: Security Concerns And Geopolitical Tensions

Automotive

Your Old Car Is Still Worth Money

Automotive Business

Tesla's Impressive Q2 Earnings Report: Record Revenue And Profit Margins Under Pressure

Automotive

Shares Of Carvana Rise More Than 30% After $1.2 Billion Debt Reduction Deal

Automotive

The Autonomous Car Is The Next Entertainment Frontier

Automotive

Jeep UAE: Unleashing Adventure and Luxury on the Arabian Sands

Automotive

Tesla Union Calls For Better Staffing Amid Expansion Plans

Automotive

Elon Musk’s Tesla Will Benefit From China’s EV Setback In India

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Elon Musk's Tesla Will Benefit From China's EV Setback In India

(CTN News) – It can be expected that Tesla’s positive stance toward India’s investment proposal and the increased scrutiny on China’s BYD, its primary electric vehicle competitor, will pave the way for Tesla to penetrate what is the world’s third-largest auto market.

As a result of the meeting between Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tesla’s interactions with Indian officials have increased.

They have been focused on discussing potential plant investments and the creation of affordable EVs priced at $24,000 since the meeting.

In these discussions, held behind closed doors, Modi himself has closely monitored the progress of these discussions so that minute details can be followed.

BYD’s Indian venture, on the other hand, appears to be shrinking rapidly. Even though BYD previously sought approval for a $1 billion investment, it is no longer interested in making the investment.

Additionally, BYD is under investigation for alleged underpayment of import taxes on its products.

Indian officials are concerned about the national security implications of Chinese-made vehicles as well as the collection of personal information about them.

A dispute between India and China over the border has been escalating since 2020, leading to a tightening of investment approvals for Chinese firms in India.

There are significant repercussions for India’s burgeoning EV market caused by China’s dominance in the terms of battery materials and technology.

The plan of Tesla to introduce Chinese suppliers into India under partnerships with local firms mirrors Apple’s strategy to introduce Chinese suppliers to the country.

On the other hand, India has remained cautious about BYD’s $1 billion plan. This is despite the fact that the company has proposed a partnership with a local engineering company.

With India’s potential as an export base and as one of the world’s fastest growing markets, Tesla’s intent to expand there is strategic.

The nascent electric vehicle market in India is expected to grow significantly by 2030. This is with Tata Motors, MG Motors, and BYD dominating the market at the moment.

With domestic production incentives, Tesla’s entry into India’s affordable EV market could pave the way for business success in a country where it is already considered one of the most desirable brands in the world.

How did Elon buy Tesla?

Tesla was incorporated in July 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning as Tesla Motors. The company’s name is a tribute to inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla. In February 2004, via a $6.5 million investment, Elon Musk became the company’s largest shareholder. He became CEO in 2008.

SEE ALSO:

Kia And Hyundai Recall 91,000 Cars In The U.S. Due To Fire Risks

Over Faulty Brakes, Ford Recalls Thousands Of F-150 Trucks

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Makes Resounding Comeback To North America With A Fresh Retro-Inspired Design
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs