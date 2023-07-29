Over Faulty Brakes, Ford Recalls Thousands Of F-150 Trucks

(CTN News) – Ford Motors is recalling 870,000 F-150 trucks in the United States because of an electric parking brake that unexpectedly activates, causing the driver to lose control.

Ford said in a statement that the rear axle wiring harness bundle may come into contact with the rear axle housing, which can lead to chafing of the wiring harness bundle in certain circumstances, and that this may cause the rear axle to malfunction.

Further investigation revealed that, over time, the chafing of the rear axle wiring harness assembly may wear through the abrasion-resistant tape as well as the circuit insulation, ultimately exposing the copper wiring, and this may result in the grounding of circuits on the rear axle housing as a result.

The recall covers the model years 2021 to 2023 of the Ford F-150 truck, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In this case, it pertains to trucks that have a single exhaust system installed on them.

According to the automaker, contact between the rear axle housing and the wiring harness may result in the electric parking brake activating unintentionally as a result of damage to the wiring harness.

A Ford spokesman said that the company has received 918 warranty claims for wire chafing in North America in addition to three field reports.

majority of those reported an unintentional activation of the electric parking brake, including 19 incidents that occurred while the driver was driving.

A Ford spokesperson has confirmed that not a single crash or injury has been reported as a result of this recall.

Dealers will install a protective tie strap, wrap the harness with a tape and replace the harness with a new one

It was announced last month that Ford is recalling 125,000 sport utility vehicles and trucks due to engine failures that can cause a fire to occur.

According to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall involved various Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs and Maverick compact pickup trucks equipped with 2.5L hybrid or plug-in hybrid engines from the model years 2020-2023.

It has been reported by Ford that isolated manufacturing issues can lead to the engine failing prematurely, and in that event, engine oil or fuel vapor may be released, increasing the chance of fire and injury.

