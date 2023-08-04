Kia And Hyundai Recall 91,000 Cars In The U.S. Due To Fire Risks

(CTN News) – Reuters reported on Thursday that Hyundai Motor and Kia, the two largest auto manufacturers in South Korea, have recalled over 91,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential fire hazard.

The company is advising owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures for the duration of the repairs as a precautionary measure.

There are a number of Hyundai and Kia models that have been recalled, including the Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona, as well as the 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Soul and Sportage vehicles.

This recall is in response to a possible issue with the electronic Hyundai controllers of the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly.

These controllers may contain damaged electrical components causing overheating of the pump as a result of the malfunction.

Owners of these vehicles will be notified of this problem in late September, and authorized dealers will be able to conduct inspections and, if necessary, replace the electric oil pump controller, once the problem has been identified.

Currently, Kia has reported six cases of potentially related thermal events, but there haven’t been any accidents or injuries associated with the events, while Hyundai has reported four cases of potentially related thermal events.

In March of this year, the auto manufacturers informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the suspect part had been removed from the production line as of the end of March.

Besides the fire risk, Hyundai has also warned of the risk of short circuits caused by heat damage, which could affect the other controllers on board the car in the case of a short circuit.

SEE ALSO:

Over Faulty Brakes, Ford Recalls Thousands Of F-150 Trucks