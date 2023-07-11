Connect with us

Threads App Breaks Records, Surpassing 100 Million Users in Under Five Days
(CTN News) – Threads App, introduced by Instagram as a direct rival to Twitter, has experienced an astounding surge in popularity, with over 100 million users signing up in under five days. This impressive accomplishment has shattered the previous record set by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence tool, for the fastest-growing consumer app.

ChatGPT took two months to reach the milestone of 100 million users, while TikTok, a prominent video-sharing app, achieved the feat in nine months. After its launch in 2010, even Instagram itself required two and a half years to amass the same number of users.

Threads App was made available on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries late last Wednesday. However, it has not been released in Europe due to legal concerns related to the European Union’s data privacy legislation.

Twitter, estimated to have around 200 million regular users, has been plagued by recurrent technical issues since Elon Musk acquired the platform last year, coupled with substantial layoffs. Musk’s introducing charges for previously free services and his decision to reinstate banned right-wing accounts have alienated many users.

Threads App’s Milestone: Data Tracking Websites Confirm 100 Million User Mark

While several competitors have emerged, most remain niche platforms lacking the scalability required to challenge Twitter’s dominance. Threads App, however, has gained a considerable advantage by being closely associated with Instagram, which boasts over one billion regular users.

On Monday, online data service Quiver Quantitative reported that Threads App exceeded the 100 million user mark at 07:00 GMT. Other websites, counting the “badges” obtained by Instagram users who downloaded Threads, suggest that the milestone was reached even earlier.

Elon Musk has threatened to take legal action against Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, accusing them of stealing trade secrets and intellectual property. Meta has vehemently denied these claims. Additionally, Musk and Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have engaged in a rivalry, with both parties exchanging provocative remarks, including a challenge for a cage fight.

In conclusion, Threads App has swiftly gained traction, attracting an impressive user base within a remarkably short period. Its rapid growth poses a substantial challenge to Twitter, disrupting the status quo of the social media landscape.
