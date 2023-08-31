T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Review: Pros, Cons, Pricing, and Performance

Verizon is T-Mobile’s biggest competitor when it comes to home 5G, and both companies overlap in several areas. You’ll get unlimited data on Verizon or T-Mobile (especially if you bundle home 5G with a cell phone plan).

With Verizon’s 5G Home Plus plan, you’ll get guaranteed download speeds of 300 Mbps, which is fast enough for an entire household. T-Mobile’s 5G plan doesn’t guarantee performance.

Cable ISPs like Cox and Spectrum will give you minimum download speeds of 1,000 Mbps. For people who download big games or work files regularly, these speeds are a huge advantage over 5G. Although T-Mobile’s 5G speeds aren’t bad, they can’t compete with gigabit internet.

However, Cox and Spectrum’s faster speeds will cost you more. Spectrum’s 300 Mbps plan costs the same as T-Mobile’s 5G plan, but after a year, Spectrum ends its first-year discount, and your bill goes up to $74.99. T-Mobile’s biggest advantage is its flat-rate pricing.

With T-Mobile’s price guarantees, you’ll pay the same price every year, and if your address gets fast speeds, it’s even better. (T-Mobile always reserves the right to raise its prices down the road, but they’re probably not as steep as cable ISP price hikes.) If your home gets 150 Mbps for $30 monthly on T-Mobile, that’s a lot cheaper than paying $70.00 (or more!) for similar speeds on Spectrum or Cox.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet features

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is a relatively new internet technology with some key differences from cable. Let’s break down T-Mobile 5G’s biggest questions.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet availability

T-Mobile is rolling out 5G in cities, but its coverage isn’t coast-to-coast. When we tried an address 15 miles away from our first address, we didn’t get T-Mobile 5G service.

While Verizon also has home 5G coverage gaps, T-Mobile’s are extra hurdles for potential customers. If you live near a major or midsize city, you’re more likely to get T-Mobile 5G Home Internet.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet bundles

T-Mobile’s best 5G Home Internet bundle is a cell phone and internet bundle. T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX or Go5G Plus plans don’t charge $50 for internet service if you add at least one phone line.

T-Mobile’s MAX plan ($85 for one line, $40 for five lines) has a stronger discount than Verizon’s. Verizon gives you a discount if you add any non-budget 5G plan. If you’re already getting T-Mobile service, a T-Mobile bundle is a great deal.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet customer service

You can talk to customer service agents about home 5G at T-Mobile’s retail stores. You’ll have to call a T-Mobile agent during business hours if you order online.

Having potential subscribers call another hotline isn’t the most convenient thing for T-Mobile. Almost every ISP, including Verizon, lets you buy service and check out online without going through a phone menu.

