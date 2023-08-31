Tech
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Review: Pros, Cons, Pricing, and Performance
(CTN News) – T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is the company’s home internet service. Using T-Mobile’s 5G network, you can get internet at home. There’s a $50 monthly fee for T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, which has up to 245 Mbps download speeds.
Your download speeds and connection quality rely heavily on T-Mobile’s coverage in your area with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet. Check out T-Mobile’s 15-day free trial before ditching your old internet plan.
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet pros and cons
Pros
-
Unlimited data
-
Excellent prices
-
No contracts
Cons
-
Inconsistent availability
-
Unpredictable download speeds
-
A phone bundle discount that’s limited to two plans
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet plans and prices
|Plan
|Price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Details
|T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
|$50.00/mo.*
|72-245 Mbps
|15-31 Mbps
|VIEW PLAN
|T-Mobile 5G Home Internet with T-Mobile phone plan
|$30.00/mo.**
|72-245 Mbps
|15-31 Mbps
|VIEW PLAN
With one 5G home internet plan, T-Mobile keeps things simple. You’ll get internet service and a free gateway device, which is a modem and router in one.
The best thing about T-Mobile 5G is its affordable pricing. T-Mobile doesn’t have second-year price hikes, contracts, data caps, or equipment fees like cable internet.
However, T-Mobile Home 5G doesn’t have the same reliability as cable internet. 5G at home depends on the carrier’s 5G network in your area; not all 5G coverage is the same. T-Mobile lists such wide upload and download speeds for a reason. What’s your download speed? 72 Mbps or 245 Mbps? Depends!
It’s possible to get download speeds faster than T-Mobile’s average estimates if you’re in the right spot. Some T-Mobile customers who live near towers have reported hitting speeds around 300 Mbps, which is fast enough for a whole family. You could suffer from spotty connectivity and slow download speeds if T-Mobile’s local 5G coverage is weak.
T-Mobile Home 5G is a great option if you can get internet speeds of at least 200 Mbps from T-Mobile. If your address gets less than 100 Mbps, our recommendation gets a little weird. You’ll run into slow internet problems if more than two people watch Netflix or download apps at once at this speed.
T-Mobile Home 5G still has lots to love, but we recommend using the 15-day free trial to see if it fits your household’s internet needs.
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet deals
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet deals include a $20 monthly discount when you bundle a phone plan with an internet plan, free gift cards, and more.
Learn more about T-Mobile internet deals on our T-Mobile deals page.
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet vs. competition
|Plan
|Price
|Max download speeds
|Max upload speeds
|Data cap
|Details
|T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
|$50.00/mo.
|72-245 Mbps
|15-31 Mbps
|Unlimited
|VIEW T-MOBILE PLANS
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$60.00–$80.00/mo.
|85–1,000 Mbps
|10–50 Mbps
|Unlimited
|VIEW VERIZON PLANS
Read Verizon 5G Home Internet review
|Spectrum
|$49.99–$89.99/mo.*
|Up to 300–1,000 Mbps
|10–35 Mbps
|Unlimited
|VIEW SPECTRUM PLANS
Read Spectrum review
|Cox
|$49.99–$149.99/mo.*
|100–2,000 Mbps
|3–35 Mbps
|1.25 TB
|VIEW COX PLANS
Read Cox review
Verizon is T-Mobile’s biggest competitor when it comes to home 5G, and both companies overlap in several areas. You’ll get unlimited data on Verizon or T-Mobile (especially if you bundle home 5G with a cell phone plan).
With Verizon’s 5G Home Plus plan, you’ll get guaranteed download speeds of 300 Mbps, which is fast enough for an entire household. T-Mobile’s 5G plan doesn’t guarantee performance.
Cable ISPs like Cox and Spectrum will give you minimum download speeds of 1,000 Mbps. For people who download big games or work files regularly, these speeds are a huge advantage over 5G. Although T-Mobile’s 5G speeds aren’t bad, they can’t compete with gigabit internet.
However, Cox and Spectrum’s faster speeds will cost you more. Spectrum’s 300 Mbps plan costs the same as T-Mobile’s 5G plan, but after a year, Spectrum ends its first-year discount, and your bill goes up to $74.99. T-Mobile’s biggest advantage is its flat-rate pricing.
With T-Mobile’s price guarantees, you’ll pay the same price every year, and if your address gets fast speeds, it’s even better. (T-Mobile always reserves the right to raise its prices down the road, but they’re probably not as steep as cable ISP price hikes.) If your home gets 150 Mbps for $30 monthly on T-Mobile, that’s a lot cheaper than paying $70.00 (or more!) for similar speeds on Spectrum or Cox.
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet features
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is a relatively new internet technology with some key differences from cable. Let’s break down T-Mobile 5G’s biggest questions.
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet availability
T-Mobile is rolling out 5G in cities, but its coverage isn’t coast-to-coast. When we tried an address 15 miles away from our first address, we didn’t get T-Mobile 5G service.
While Verizon also has home 5G coverage gaps, T-Mobile’s are extra hurdles for potential customers. If you live near a major or midsize city, you’re more likely to get T-Mobile 5G Home Internet.
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet bundles
T-Mobile’s best 5G Home Internet bundle is a cell phone and internet bundle. T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX or Go5G Plus plans don’t charge $50 for internet service if you add at least one phone line.
T-Mobile’s MAX plan ($85 for one line, $40 for five lines) has a stronger discount than Verizon’s. Verizon gives you a discount if you add any non-budget 5G plan. If you’re already getting T-Mobile service, a T-Mobile bundle is a great deal.
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet customer service
At T-Mobile’s retail stores, you can talk with T-Mobile’s customer service agents, who’ll answer any home 5G questions in person. But If you decide to order service online, you’ll have to make a call to a T-Mobile agent during business hours.
Forcing potential subscribers to call another customer hotline isn’t the most convenient choice on T-Mobile’s part. With Verizon and virtually every other ISP, you can buy service and check out online without going through a phone menu and dealing with hold times.
Does T-Mobile’s 5G home internet stack up?
If you’re talking about an internet service as erratic as T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet, then “it depends!” is the best verdict you can get. Your T-Mobile service, for better or worse, will be determined by where you call home.
Before committing to T-Mobile for the long run, take advantage of their free 15-day trial to evaluate how the service works for you. Consider signing up for T-Mobile Home 5G Internet if you can receive consistent speeds of at least 200 Mbps and value a lower bill over blistering gigabit speeds.