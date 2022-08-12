Samsung Galaxy Z4 Unveils New Foldable Phones To Keep Its Lead

Connect with us

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

41 mins ago

on

Samsung Unveils New Foldable Phones To Keep Its Lead

(CTN News) –  Samsung Electronics (005930. KS) unveiled its latest high-end foldable phones on Wednesday, keeping prices at last year’s level to cement its market leadership.

Samsung Galaxy Z Specs and Prices :

Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at $999.99 and Galaxy Z Fold4 with a 7.6-inch main screen is priced at $1,799.99 in the United States, the same as last year’s launch price.

“We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide,” said TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, as well as its latest earbuds, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, will be generally available starting Aug. 26 in select places such as the United States, parts of Europe, and South Korea.

Counterpoint Research forecasts global shipments of foldable smartphones to grow to 16 million units this year, just 1.2% of the 1.36 billion smartphone shipments forecast, but a jump from 9 million foldable shipped last year.

Although the overall smartphone market is seen shrinking this year as consumers spend less, foldable smartphones are likely to fare better, as their quirky form factor, large screens, and portability attract interest, analysts said.

Samsung held a 62% market share in foldable smartphones in the first half of 2022, followed by Huawei at 16% and Oppo at 3%. Counterpoint forecast Samsung’s share in the second half will be around 80% after the new releases.

“Foldables have helped galaxy differentiate itself… Apple will be Samsung’s key competitor in the future and we expect a foldable to be released from Apple in either 2024 or 2025,” said Counterpoint senior analyst Jene Park.

Samsung said the latest models make it easier for phone owners to use popular apps such as Instagram and Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) Outlook.

