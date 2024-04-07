Delaporte Resigns As Wipro CEO; He’ll Be Replaced By An Insider

(CTN News) After a fraught few years, India’s No. 4 IT services company, Wipro (WIPR.NS), announced that Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte had stepped down after one of the company’s most turbulent periods. He was replaced by the company’s biggest market head.

In a statement released by Wipro,

Wipro said Srinivas Pallia, a long-term employee of the company, will assume the role of CEO and managing director on April 7, with Delaporte leaving to “pursue passions outside of the workplace”.

This Bengaluru-based exporter of software services has had a turbulent few years, with its operating model changing twice in three years, several top-level departures, and several expensive acquisitions that didn’t lead to growth in the business.

The 11-year term of Delaporte, who was originally scheduled to end in July 2025, has been extended until July 2032, and he said that he was “proud of the solid foundation” he had been able to lay for Wipro in the past years.

There are some industry watchers who do not agree with his assessments of his time as CEO.

Phil Fersht, the founder of HFS Research and the company’s chief executive officer, said that he was not spending nearly enough time visiting his teams in India and the U.S. Morale at Wipro was at an all-time low as a result.

In the most recent fiscal year, Wipro is likely to be the only Indian IT firm to have experienced a decline in revenue out of the top four IT firms in the country.

In the opinion of Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst of Constellation Research, Pallia was the perfect choice to replace Delaporte at Wipro after joining the company in 1992.

“Pallia is the best option they have right now, but it will take them a lot of effort to bring back (the) good people who have left and to develop the next generation of Wipro,” he said.

His takeover comes at a time when the company is facing a difficult situation, along with the larger Indian IT industry as a whole, which is worth $254 billion, and which has been hurt by inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty in major markets such as the United States and Europe.

SEE ALSO:

Through Listening Party, Spotify Releases Its Live Audio Tech