Through Listening Party, Spotify Releases Its Live Audio Tech
Published

5 mins ago

Through Listening Party, Spotify Releases Its Live Audio Tech

(CTN News) – Despite Spotify no longer being able to use the live audio app, the company has been using technology to create a better connection between fans and artists with its “Listening Party” feature.

Fans with a high level of engagement will be able to participate in events like the release of an album by an artist with the possibility of asking them questions during the event.

This feature has been tested by the company since December 2023 in the U.S. and Indonesia, and the company intends to expand its testing to additional markets in the future.

Spotify spokesperson told Billboard that the service is still in its early stages, but a few artists have been testing it over the past few months, among them Zara Larsson and Bleachers.

The Listening Party can be found under the events section on an artist’s profile under the events tab. Although Spotify said that they typically send invitations only to the top fans of a band, they also said that any Spotify Premium user can take part in the Listening Party through the listing.

While the company didn’t specify what type of user is considered a top fan, it said that users who “demonstrated an affinity for the artist over a substantial period of time” qualify.

As Spotify is using real-time audio technology,

Fans can request to accompany the artist during a session, so that they can interact with them and get to know them better. In addition, each of the listening parties will have a live chat room which will be available throughout the event.

Streaming music alongside other fans enables fans to shop for the latest merch and merchandise from their favorite artists while simultaneously listening to music streamed by them.

It’s been a year since the company launched a Merch Hub in its app, which provides fans with personalized recommendations about what they should buy from different artists.

A notable feature of Spotify is the ability to listen to songs together with your friends via a feature called Group Session. With the Listening Party feature, it is now trying to bring together a part of group listening as well as live audio interactions in order to give a better experience for users.

In addition, the company has also sought to increase the direct engagement between fans and artists through a variety of merchandise sales, events, and ticket sales over the past few years.

