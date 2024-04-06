‘Google Cloud’ Announces Pakistan Start-Up Competition

(CTN News) – In an interview with the media on Friday, the Country Director for Pakistan at Google, Farhan Qureshi, stated that the company has announced its first ever Start-up Competition in Pakistan aimed at highlighting the talent and opportunities available in the country.

In an interview with a private news channel, he stated that the program is designed to empower and support the next generation of Pakistani entrepreneurs. It uses Google cloud technologies to facilitate their businesses’ growth.

The competition will be focused on the best and brightest tech projects from across the country and provide them with a Google platform to show their skills on a regional scale and make them shine in an innovative environment.

There will be five different tracks of the competition, each centered around a specific area of innovation, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI, Fintech, Frontier Digital Technologies, E-commerce & Connectivity, and Sustainability & Environment.

Using this initiative, Google Cloud seeks to highlight the potential of Pakistan’s start-up ecosystem by identifying, nurturing, and highlighting innovative entrepreneurial projects within the country.

Entrepreneurs from all over the country are invited to submit their innovative ideas, products, or services to an esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs from all parts of the country. The competition is open to startups in every state.

There will be four finalists selected based on a number of different criteria, including performance, teamwork, product strength, and potential for growth.

A total of five finalists from each track will be selected to advance to the Google Grand Finals, which will take place in Karachi, Pakistan, in July of this year, and there will be a grand total of 10 finalists.

