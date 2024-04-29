Renowned ‘Queen of Height’ Maria Feliciana dos Santos Passes Away At 77

(CTN News) – Maria Feliciana dos Santos, a towering figure in both stature and fame, has sadly passed away at the age of 77 in a private hospital in Aracaju, Brazil. Known for her remarkable height of 7ft3.8in, Maria rose to prominence in the 1960s as one of the tallest women in the world.

Hailing from Amparo do São Francisco, Maria’s extraordinary growth spurt during her late teens catapulted her from a regular 10-year-old to Brazil’s tallest woman, earning her the title of ‘Queen of Height.’

Her journey to stardom included performances in circuses across various cities before she gained national recognition in the 1960s.

Despite her towering stature and fame, Maria faced health challenges in her later years, ultimately succumbing to pneumonia after being hospitalized since Monday.

Her relatives confirmed her passing, marking the end of an era for a woman whose legacy as a basketball player and cultural icon will endure.

The Legacy of Maria Feliciana dos Santos: Brazil’s Towering Icon

Throughout her long life, Maria Feliciana dos Santos‘ name was immortalized when the Estado de Sergipe building, a 28-story skyscraper in Aracaju, became popularly known as the Maria Feliciana building. This skyscraper was the tallest in the city when it opened in 1970.

In May 2022, the Museu de Gente Sergipana honored Santos with a statue at the entrance to the museum.

For many years, Santos was believed to have been considered the world’s tallest woman before she started shrinking in later life.

Following her sudden death, the mayor of Aracaju, Edvaldo Nogueira, decreed three days of mourning in the capital and paid tribute to the former singer. He recalled the first time he saw her as a child, saying her presence caused a lot of movement.

The Governor of Sergipe, Fábio Mitidieri, also shared his thoughts on the tragic death, stating that Santos left a remarkable legacy by having her name immortalized in the largest building in the state.

He said she took the name of Sergipe and their popular culture to Brazil and is represented in the Museu da Gente Sergipana.

Senator Laércio Oliveira added that Santos was more than a queen, she was one of the symbols of Sergipe’s perseverance. He said she made her height a brand that took the name of their state to Brazil and other countries, and she will be missed but always remembered.

Early Life and Career

Santos became an attraction during her teens and early twenties at shows and circuses, where a singer and radio presenter who took her under his wing performed.

She put her travelling on hold after marrying Assuires Jose dos Santos in 1973 when she was 27. Santos then went on to have three children with him, two sons who grew to nearly 7ft and a daughter.

Later Life

For the past 15 years of her life, Santos was in a wheelchair and largely house-bound.

Her father, Antonio Tintino da Silva, grew to the astonishing height of 7ft8.7in, and her paternal grandfather was 7ft5.4in tall.

Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi, the world’s tallest woman living right now, has a height of 7ft0.71in.