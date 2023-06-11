Tech
The New Crypto Marketplace Ubitpro launched in Thailand
(CTN News) – The world of cryptocurrencies and the metaverse has been growing unprecedentedly, leaving us in awe of its potential.
On June 3, 2023, a remarkable event took place in Thailand, marking the launch of Ubitpro, a crypto marketplace set to transform how users buy and sell bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies in real time.
The event witnessed numerous industry experts sharing their valuable insights, emphasizing the need for a trustworthy platform amidst the rapid growth in the crypto space.
Ubitpro Mobile App: Swift and Easy Crypto Trading on the Go
The Founder of Ubitpro expressed their vision, stating, “After witnessing a decade of rapid advancement and widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies, it became evident that a reliable platform was needed to cater to the ever-expanding market.
With extensive research and development, we created Ubitpro to provide users with a secure and user-friendly interface. Our goal is to revolutionize the industry and become a driving force in shaping the future of cryptocurrencies.”
Ubitpro offers users access to a powerful trading interface, unlocking a range of features and easily monitoring their accounts in real time.
To enhance the trading experience, the team has also developed a user-friendly mobile application available for download on the Google Play Store, with the iOS version set to launch soon.
Ubitpro caters to novice and seasoned users by offering real-time crypto solutions and income models, ensuring a seamless trading experience.
Furthermore, the Ubitpro ecosystem is designed to leverage the expertise of external resources and developers, facilitating continuous improvement and innovation.
With a collaborative approach, the platform welcomes ideas and suggestions from professionals with extensive knowledge, fostering a dynamic and future-oriented strategy.
Experts predict that by 2030, most of the world will trust cryptocurrencies as a legitimate payment. It is estimated that cryptocurrencies will comprise approximately 25% of all national currencies, signaling a significant shift in the global financial landscape.
While price fluctuations and volatility will continue to be a characteristic of cryptocurrencies, businesses and consumers will become increasingly adept at navigating this dynamic market.
Ubitpro has launched an impressive $2 billion liquidity pool to contribute to this future, ensuring robust market liquidity and stability.
With its user-friendly interface, reliable services, and commitment to continuous improvement, Ubitpro is poised to thrive in the crypto domain and provide a seamless trading experience for users worldwide.