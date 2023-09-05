ChatGPT Is Integrated Into Canva To Enhance OpenAI’s AI Capabilities

(CTN News) – OpenAI has developed a Canva plugin for its popular chatbot, ChatGPT, which taps into the broad and rapidly evolving social marketing space.

As a result of this strategic move, businesses and entrepreneurs will be able to create visuals such as logos, banners, and more, more easily.

A streamlined and user-friendly approach to digital design could be facilitated by this latest integration, according to OpenAI.

Prior to the introduction of this plugin, using Canva with ChatGPT required a significant amount of manual effort. In spite of this, the newly launched plugin facilitates the creation of new visuals with just a few clicks, which could increase user engagement with the platform.

In order to utilize this feature, users must launch ChatGPT on their browser and locate the ‘Plugin Store’ in the plugin section. The Canva plugin can be installed easily here.

Upon installation, users can access ChatGPT’s main window and select the ‘Canva’ plugin.

Users can describe the visual they wish to create through the chatbot’s prompt box, using prompts such as, “I am an AI enthusiast active on Twitter. Create a banner for my account.”

This will generate a list of visuals from which users can select the visuals that they prefer, edit them in Canva, and download them directly to be used as needed.

Currently, this integration is only available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who pay a monthly fee of $20. In addition to granting access to the Canva plugin, this subscription also enables users to utilize the updated GPT-4 large language model, which is capable of creating long-form content and accepting images for input.

Could it be that we are not as good at prompt engineering as we thought?

Despite fierce competition in the artificial intelligence sector, OpenAI has diligently expanded the capabilities of ChatGPT to stay ahead, without publicly engaging in the training of GPT-5.

This set of updates and integrations comes as a response to the growing competition from other powerful models such as Claude AI, which can handle up to 100,000 tokens of context and read PDFs, and more importantly, Google’s Bard, which is gearing up to implement its own plugin system.

OpenAI’s decision to integrate Canva with ChatGPT is in line with its broader strategy for enhancing the chatbot’s capabilities, making it a versatile tool that caters to a variety of user needs.

Before expanding its plugin store, OpenAI launched a feature that allowed users to search the web via Microsoft Bing. However, after users discovered that it could be used to access paywalled content, it had to remove the feature.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter Is Accused Of Aiding Saudi Arabia’s Abuse Of Human Rights