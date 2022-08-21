Connect with us

Tech

Apple Will Release iPhone 14 On September 7
Advertisement

Tech

Tesla Phone Pi Release Date, Features, Price, Specs & More

Tech

Thailand Metaverse City Takes Shape in Bangkok

Tech

In 2022, Do You Think Apple Will Introduce a New iPhone?

Tech

Top 5 Mistakes Youngsters Make that Affect their Credit Score

Tech

Accounting Software: How It Became A Need For The MSMEs

Tech

Can’t Log Into Netflix? Quick Fixes That Work

Tech

Cisco Tops Revenue and Profit Estimates, Forecasts Sales Growth

Tech

Top 12 Design Rules to Follow When It Comes to Your Pitch Deck

Tech

Mindstir Media’s Guide On Making Books Into Movies

Tech

Confluence Cost vs Asana Cost; What You Should Know About Two Leading Management Software?

Tech

WhatsApp's CEO Warns Users Against Fake ‘Mod’ Apps, Check All Details Here

Tech

How to Use WhatsApp Web: Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners

Tech

Update On WhatsApp : Disappearing Messages Are Now Easier To Set Up

Tech

Hulu Canada: Easy Guide to Bypass Hulu Geo-Restrictions

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Z4 Unveils New Foldable Phones To Keep Its Lead

Tech

Remote Employees Connect with Global Partners with 100GBASE-SR4 Optical Modules

Tech

Elon Musk Makes A Significant Investment In Bitcoin

Business Tech

Tech Stocks Are Leading Markets Higher Again, Analysts Divided Views On Rebound

Tech

Elon Musk Sells 7.92 Million Tesla Shares Worth $6.88 Billion Amid Twitter Legal Battle

Tech

Apple Will Release iPhone 14 On September 7

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Apple Will Release iPhone 14 On September 7

(CTN News) – Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to reveal the iPhone 14 series at its next product launch event on September 7.

Apple traditionally holds its big launches on a Tuesday, so many people expected it to be September 6 or 13.

According to CNET, Apple leaders told employees to expect a release on September 16.

A splashy presentation from Apple’s Cupertino headquarters typically introduces the company’s new products.

At the event, we will probably see the new iPhones, the Apple Watch, the new iPads, the new Mac computers, as well as the new AirPods.

iPhone 14 price will likely be $100 more than the iPhone 13

iPhone 14

iPhone 14

According to a research note, the iPhone 14 price will likely be $100 more than the iPhone 13, as the materials used to build the device have become more costly.

A tech analyst at TF International Securities in Hong Kong predicted the new iPhone would cost 15 percent more than the iPhone 13.

According to rumors, the iPhone 14 will have a new camera system. According to Bloomberg, the phone will also have better video recording capabilities and a longer battery life.

iPhone 14 will feature enhanced camera technology (48-megapixel), while Pro models will have the innovative A16 chip as more consumers make the switch to Pro.

Related CTN News:

Tesla Phone Pi Release Date, Features, Price, Specs & More
Cisco Tops Revenue and Profit Estimates, Forecasts Sales Growth
Why iPhones Don’t Fall in Price Compared to Other Smartphones: 6 Reasons
Related Topics:
Continue Reading