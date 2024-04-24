Investing In Artificial Intelligence Is One Of Italy’s Cabinet’s Priorities

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, the Italian cabinet approved a bill aimed at laying down the ground rules for Artificial Intelligence (AI), earmarking investment in the sector, and setting sanctions for crimes involving AI.

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence will be a key focus during Italy’s presidency of the Group of Seven wealthy nations (G7), which is set to last until the end of the year. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that artificial intelligence would be one of her top priorities.

Following the cabinet meeting, Reuters was able to obtain a draft of the bill in which it is stated that Italy will draft a national AI strategy in order to ensure that the instrument is applied in a way which preserves the autonomy and decision-making power of the individual.

According to the bill, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will contribute up to one billion euros for the promotion of AI projects and startups, which is expected to be backed by the state lender, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

The industry minister, Adolfo Urso, told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that, although these resources are significant, they are just the beginning, and we will see if there are further requirements.

Additionally, a number of sanctions, including jail terms for perpetrators of crimes related to Artificial Intelligence, are also enforced by the government.

At a news conference held at the same time as the announcement of the new technology, Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said, “the advent of new Artificial Intelligence technologies … can create problems that in turn constitute gaps in protection that must be resolved by criminal law.”

It is expected that the European Union as a whole will be adopting its own rules regarding AI tools in the near future, which will have to comply with specific transparency obligations and EU copyright laws in the near future.

After the Italian government has passed its bill, it will now be submitted to parliament for discussion and possible amendment.

