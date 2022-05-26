Apple’s iPhone 14 Likely To Be Prices More Expensive Than Its Predecessor: Report

(CTN News) – Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14 later this year. One new report suggests that iPhone 14 will come with a ‘high-end’ front-facing camera, which will add to the cost of the device. Apple has chosen LG Innotek to manufacture the iPhone 14’s front-facing camera, which could cost three times as much as the original front-facing camera made by a Chinese manufacturer.

Apple’s iPhone 14 is expected to have an autofocus feature for the front-facing camera

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, previously leaked information that corroborates this report. Apple’s iPhone 14 is expected to have an autofocus feature for the front-facing camera, according to Kuo. The iPhone 14 series is said to include four models, including the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Additionally, Kuo said that the iPhone 14 series will have front-facing cameras with an aperture of f/1.9, which will allow more light to pass through the lens and improve the camera’s performance, especially in low-light conditions. Additionally, Apple could also improve portrait images and FaceTime sessions with blurry backgrounds with the auto-focus technology. Previously, the iPhone 13 had a fixed focus f/2.2 front camera.

More About iPhone 14

An image of the iPhone 14’s case mould appeared online recently. The image suggests a ‘Mini’ model is not in the upcoming iPhone 14 series . The company will instead introduce a new ‘Max’ model with a larger screen. An image has appeared on the internet yet again, this time revealing details about the display of iPhones slated for release this year.

Someone on Weibo has uploaded a new image. Clearly visible is the design of the iPhone 14 series’ front panels. The regular iPhone 14 will come with a notch, just like the current iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro, however, will feature a dual-punch display. On the left is a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID, while on the right is a regular cutout for the front camera.