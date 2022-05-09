Apple iPhone 14 Max Might Come With A 90Hz Display And A15 Bionic Chip

(CTN News) – Apple is said to introduce a new iPhone this year. This new model will replace the iPhone ‘Mini’ and may be called the iPhone 14 Max. Recently, the model’s size and dimensions were leaked. It will essentially be an iPhone 14 with a larger screen. Recently, the iPhone 14 Max’s specifications were leaked online. This is everything we know about the iPhone 14 Max.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Max specifications leaked

According to @Shadow_Leak, the iPhone 14 Max, a new model in the lineup, will have a 90Hz display. At present, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Also, the iPhone 14 Max could be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which currently powers the iPhone 13 series. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the only models equipped with the A16 Bionic chip.

The Apple iPhone 14 Max is expected to have 6GB of RAM, a feature reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro models. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Max will launch for $899 with 128GB of RAM as the base model. According to @LeaksApplePro, the price leak coincides with an earlier leak. The iPhone 14 Max looks promising.

A leaked image shows how the new iPhone 14 Pro display would look like

Lastly, there is the iPhone 14 Max, which appears to be a new model in the iPhone lineup. A regular iPhone 14 will have a large display on the iPhone 14 Max. Similar to the iPhone 14, the device will also have a number of cameras on the back and a notch on the front. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a dual-punch hole display.

The same design language can be seen in multiple reports and renders from different sources. It was expected that Apple would come out with a pill-shaped cutout before the iPhone 13 launched with a smaller notch. However, this did not happen, and iPhone 13 users are still using a device with a large notch on their display in 2022.

