Despite Apple's Move, Telegram Downloads Haven't Dropped In China
Despite Apple’s Move, Telegram Downloads Haven’t Dropped In China

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Telegram
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Telegram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(CTN News) – According to billionaire founder and CEO Pavel Durov, Apple’s decision to remove Telegram from its China app store did not affect Chinese downloads, and instead criticized Apple for its “walled garden” policy.

Earlier this week, Durov posted a message in his Telegram public channel in which he confirmed that Apple removed multiple apps from its App Store in China, including Telegram. The Chinese government ordered the removal of these applications, citing “national security” concerns.

Durov, however, emphasized that Beijing’s actions were not intended to target but rather Apple as a whole. Rather than criticizing Chinese regulators, Durov concentrated much of his post on criticizing Apple’s app policy rather than the Chinese regulators.

According to him, Apple has once again shot itself in the foot with its centrally controlled ‘walled garden’ policy for app developers.

In contrast to iPhones, most Android phones allow sideloading of apps from outside of the app store, such as Telegram’s direct version. Thus, a larger number of Chinese consumers will migrate to Android devices, and the iPhone’s market share in China will continue to decline.”

As of last Friday, Apple had pulled from the Chinese App Store, as well as WhatsApp, Meta’s Threads and Signal.

In recent years, Apple’s “walled garden” app policies, which are references to Apple’s long-established practice of preventing iPhone users from installing apps from third-party stores, have come under scrutiny.

In the European Union, Apple was forced to allow alternative app stores on its devices due to the bloc’s new Digital Markets Act that prohibits the practice of “walled gardens.”.

The “Great Firewall” – China’s extensive cybersystem of censorship – severely restricts access to Telegram in China, so users must use proxy tools such as virtual private networks (VPNs). China remains a popular market for Telegram, according to Durov.

In China, Telegram can only be accessed through a VPN, but Chinese people are savvy – they like Telegram and find a way to use it,” he explained.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

