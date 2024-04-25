Connect with us

Despite Meta AI Assistant's Popularity, Users Are Concerned About Its Reliability
Meta AI
Meta's AI assistant entertains users, but reliability raises concerns

(CTN News) – In order to help users interact with “Meta AI”, the parent company of Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp has introduced an AI chatbot, which can be used to ask users a variety of questions and create pictures, all within its platforms.

Meta’s offering competes with similar bots from Google, Microsoft, Adobe’s Firefly and DALL-E, as well as AI imaging tools from Adobe, Microsoft, and others.

In order for Meta to become a mainstream technology, it is important to note that it has been integrated directly into a huge range of widely used apps, making it easier for Meta to become a mainstream technology in the future.

According to Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta AI assistant is as intelligent as any AI assistant currently available for free on the market, and it is without a doubt one of the most powerful.

According to him, Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that can be freely used on your mobile devices.” he wrote on his Instagram account.

In spite of this, Meta AI has been found to not always be accurate, especially when it is used as an Internet search tool.

In spite of the fact that users may find enjoyment from the image generator it provides, caution should be taken when relying on it to provide factual information.

An official spokesperson for Meta acknowledges that the technology is relatively new, admitting that inaccuracies are possible, echoing challenges faced by other artificial intelligence systems as well.

At the moment, users do not have the option of disabling Meta AI within the apps in order to disable it.

SEE ALSO:

15 Years Ago Today: YouTube’s First-Ever Video Posted – Everything We Know About It

YouTube Music iOS Users Facing Glitch: Black Screen Bug And Playback Issues

Investing In Artificial Intelligence Is One Of Italy’s Cabinet’s Priorities
Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News.

