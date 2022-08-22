Connect with us

Elon Musk Tops List Of America's Highest-Paid CEOs Of 2021

Elon Musk Tops List Of America's Highest-Paid CEOs Of 2021

(CTN News) – The world’s richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, earned over $10 billion in 2021, making him the highest-paid CEO in history.

El0n Musk has topped the list for four consecutive years. Stock options have made up the majority of his pay packet, adding $78 billion to his personal wealth of $269 billion.

Elon Musk was highest-paid CEO last year with more than $10 billion in earnings 

— The Daily Mail

There are 13 CEOs on the list after Elon Musk who make just over half of Elon Musk’s pay, or $6.3 billion in total, The Daily Mail reported.

 

Despite earning $2.3 billion last year, Rivian Automotive’s CEO Robert Scaringe was far behind Elon Musk’s salary.

In 2021, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, earned $853 million, while Peter Rawlinson, the CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, earned $575 million.

Tom Siebel, CEO of C3.ai, earned $343 million, while Sue Nabi, CEO of Coty, earned $283 million.

As of 2021, Joe Bae, CEO of KKR private equity, earned $279 million. Tomer Weingarten, CEO of cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, made $275 million.

Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp earned $264 million on the list, while GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij earned $263 million.

