Connect with us

Tech

Cisco Tops Revenue and Profit Estimates, Forecasts Sales Growth
Advertisement

Tech

Top 12 Design Rules to Follow When It Comes to Your Pitch Deck

Tech

Mindstir Media’s Guide On Making Books Into Movies

Tech

Confluence Cost vs Asana Cost; What You Should Know About Two Leading Management Software?

Tech

WhatsApp's CEO Warns Users Against Fake ‘Mod’ Apps, Check All Details Here

Tech

How to Use WhatsApp Web: Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners

Tech

Update On WhatsApp : Disappearing Messages Are Now Easier To Set Up

Tech

Hulu Canada: Easy Guide to Bypass Hulu Geo-Restrictions

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Z4 Unveils New Foldable Phones To Keep Its Lead

Tech

Remote Employees Connect with Global Partners with 100GBASE-SR4 Optical Modules

Tech

Elon Musk Makes A Significant Investment In Bitcoin

Business Tech

Tech Stocks Are Leading Markets Higher Again, Analysts Divided Views On Rebound

Tech

Elon Musk Sells 7.92 Million Tesla Shares Worth $6.88 Billion Amid Twitter Legal Battle

Tech

Coinbase Shares Drop On Billion-Dollar Loss In Second Quarter And Revenue Miss

Tech

The Best Snap Streaks Tips For Beginners

Tech

What Exactly Can a Camera Cage Do? 3 Minutes to Let You Know

Learning Tech

How to Choose the Right Keywords for Gym SEO

Tech

The Importance of SEO For Ecommerce 

Tech

Google Outage For Thousands Of Users - Downdetector

Tech

What Is Google Classroom? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Tech

Cisco Tops Revenue and Profit Estimates, Forecasts Sales Growth

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

2 hours ago

on

Cisco Tops Revenue and Profit Estimates, Forecasts Sales growth

(CTN News) – Cisco’s fiscal fourth-quarter results topped analysts’ expectations on Wednesday and provided a better-than-expected forecast for 2015. Stocks rose 2.5% in extended trading.

Here’s how the company did:

Earnings: 83 cents per share, adjusted, versus 82 cents per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
Revenue: $13.10 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion, according to Refinitiv.

According to a statement, revenue declined slightly in the quarter.

As the adjusted gross margin narrowed to 63.3% from 65.3% in the previous quarter, net income decreased by 6% to $2.82 billion. It was predicted to be 64.7%.

Cisco expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.49 to $3.56 and revenue growth of 4% to 6%.

Refinitiv analysts predicted $3.53 EPS and $52.79 billion revenue, or 2.3% growth. Revenue increased 3.4% in the fiscal year 2022.

As the technology world rapidly shifts to cloud and subscription software and away from buying physical boxes, Cisco is still struggling to grow.

Stock prices have fallen 24%, while Nasdaq has fallen 17%.

As of June 30, Secure, Agile Networks, which includes data-center networking switches, accounted for 46% of total revenue at $6.09 billion, down 1% from a year earlier but above StreetAccount’s consensus estimate of $5.86 billion.

In the second-largest unit, Internet for the Future, which includes routed optical network hardware acquired through Acacia Communications’ acquisition in 2021, revenue was $1.26 billion, down 10% from StreetAccount’s forecast.

Collaboration segment revenue of $1.16 billion was up 2% from $1.10 billion StreetAccount consensus.

Cisco announced a new video desk phone and background noise removal software for its Webex video-calling service during the quarter.

Related CTN News:

How to Use WhatsApp Web: Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners
Coinbase Shares Drop On Billion-Dollar Loss In Second Quarter And Revenue Miss
Google Stock Drops On Earnings Miss: TikTok Emerges as YouTube Rival
Related Topics:
Continue Reading