Connect with us

Tech

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Third Betas with New Features
Advertisement

Tech

Despite Meta AI Assistant's Popularity, Users Are Concerned About Its Reliability

Tech

15 Years Ago Today: YouTube's First-Ever Video Posted - Everything We Know About It

Tech

YouTube Music iOS Users Facing Glitch: Black Screen Bug And Playback Issues

Tech

Investing In Artificial Intelligence Is One Of Italy's Cabinet's Priorities

Tech

Despite Apple's Move, Telegram Downloads Haven't Dropped In China

Tech

Oracle Met With Senate Aides About TikTok Storage After The House ban

Tech

ANCEL V6 Pro: Key Programming Immobilizer

Tech

Meta Spokesperson Sentenced To 6 Years Absent By Russian Court

Tech

Generative AI In Apple iOS 18 Works Without An Internet Connection

Tech

TikTok-LALIGA Launch LALIGA Adventure Project, Featuring Sports Creators From 9 APEC Countries

Tech

UI/UX Design Tool Pixso Unveils Lifetime Plan: Top Figma Alternative?

Tech

Sustainable Style: How Pendant LED Lights Combine Aesthetics with Eco-Friendly Technology

Tech

Google Messages Rolls Out Parental Control Capabilities

Tech

Telegram Introduces Tokenized Stickers And Emojis To Enhance Blockchain Usage

Tech

Introducing WhatsApp's new community group chat feature

Tech

NVIDIA's Stock Is a Solid Buy Following Bubble Fears Dispelling

Tech

Huawei Exhibition Center In Beijing Is Visited By Ambassador Hashmi

Tech

China Orders Apple To Remove WhatsApp And Threads From Its App Store

Tech

Netflix Profits Surge As 9.3 Million Subscribers Sign Up In Latest Quarter

Tech

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Third Betas with New Features

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Apple Releases iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Third Betas with New Features

(CTN News) – A week after Apple released the second beta of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, Apple released the third beta today for testing purposes.

Following the release of the “Let Loose” special event announcement, Apple released the third beta of iOS 17.5 for developers. The new beta comes after one week of the second beta and contains several improvements and changes.

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 17.5, with a build number of 21F5063f. This incremental update weighs 627MB and is substantially larger than the previous version.

iOS 17.5 Beta Highlights

The incremental betas of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, watchOS 10.5, and other updates have been released by Apple. Below are the build numbers of the various updates.

  • iPadOS 17.5 third beta – 21F5063f

  • watchOS 10.5 third beta – 21T5560d

  • macOS Sonoma 14.5 third beta – 23F5064f

  • tvOS 17.5 third beta – 21L5558d

  • visions 1.2 third beta – 2105570d

These updates are available for free to Apple developers and public beta testers. If your device is already running the second beta of the following updates, you can simply install the incremental update.

Among the changes coming with iOS 17.5, the ability to directly download apps from websites will be available to EU users, a podcast widget will be added to the home screen, Apple News+ subscribers will be able to play Quartiles, a new daily word game, in addition to system-wide improvements.

If you have an eligible iPhone, you can opt for the beta build in Settings > General > Software Update.

446751 960

Currently, the update is only available to developers, but it will soon be available to public beta testers. Once the update is available, you may download it and install it on your device.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies