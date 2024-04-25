Apple Releases iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 Third Betas with New Features

(CTN News) – A week after Apple released the second beta of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, Apple released the third beta today for testing purposes.

Following the release of the “Let Loose” special event announcement, Apple released the third beta of iOS 17.5 for developers. The new beta comes after one week of the second beta and contains several improvements and changes.

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 17.5, with a build number of 21F5063f. This incremental update weighs 627MB and is substantially larger than the previous version.

iOS 17.5 Beta Highlights

The incremental betas of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5, watchOS 10.5, and other updates have been released by Apple. Below are the build numbers of the various updates.

iPadOS 17.5 third beta – 21F5063f

watchOS 10.5 third beta – 21T5560d

macOS Sonoma 14.5 third beta – 23F5064f

tvOS 17.5 third beta – 21L5558d

visions 1.2 third beta – 2105570d

These updates are available for free to Apple developers and public beta testers. If your device is already running the second beta of the following updates, you can simply install the incremental update.

Among the changes coming with iOS 17.5, the ability to directly download apps from websites will be available to EU users, a podcast widget will be added to the home screen, Apple News+ subscribers will be able to play Quartiles, a new daily word game, in addition to system-wide improvements.

If you have an eligible iPhone, you can opt for the beta build in Settings > General > Software Update.

Currently, the update is only available to developers, but it will soon be available to public beta testers. Once the update is available, you may download it and install it on your device.