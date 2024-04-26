WhatsApp Introduces New Offline File Sharing And Contact Note Features

(CTN News) – WhatsApp is on the brink of rolling out a slew of innovative features to enhance its messaging platform experience.

Among the most notable is the capability for users to seamlessly share files over a local network, eliminating the dependency on an internet connection.

This groundbreaking functionality, showcased through leaked screenshots from WhatsApp’s Android beta version 2.24.9.22, allows users to exchange various file types like photos and documents with nearby WhatsApp contacts via a local network, without consuming cellular data or requiring an internet connection.

To activate this feature, users must opt in to be discoverable to nearby contacts, ensuring privacy and control over visibility. Notably, users retain the ability to revoke this permission at any time, maintaining a high level of autonomy.

Moreover, WhatsApp assures users that file sharing through this method will be safeguarded with end-to-end encryption, upholding the platform’s renowned security standards.

WhatsApp Enhancing User Interaction and Engagement

In addition to the local file-sharing feature, WhatsApp is also in the process of testing a contact note feature. Screenshots from the Android beta version 2.24.9.17 unveil a novel field within the contact interface, enabling users to append personalized notes to individual contacts.

These notes remain strictly visible to the user who created them and are not shared with the contacts themselves.

Anticipated to be accessible across both the mobile app and Web, this feature promises to enrich user interaction and organization.

While these features are presently undergoing beta testing, their official release date remains undisclosed. However, if feedback from users during the testing phase remains positive, these features could soon debut as part of a comprehensive WhatsApp update.

Furthermore, recent reports have hinted at another forthcoming feature geared towards enhancing user engagement.

Discovered during beta testing by WABetaInfo, this upcoming feature aims to spotlight recently active contacts, facilitating seamless initiation of conversations with individuals recently interacted with.

Expected to streamline connection with friends, family, and colleagues, this feature underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to optimizing user experience and connectivity.

