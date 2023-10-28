World Cup Elimination For Pakistan Is Pushed Closer By South Africa

(CTN News) – On Friday in Chennai, South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket to secure a resounding victory in the World Cup, pushing Babar Azam’s team farther and farther away from elimination from the mega event.

After three matches and four defeats, Pakistan will want everything to go their way in order to qualify for the semi-finals, as the results of other teams and the net run rate of their opponents will now be crucial for the Men In Green.

Additionally, this was the first time that the Proteas have defeated the Green Shirts in an ODI World Cup since 1999.

The Proteas have now won five games out of six, while Pakistan, with three games remaining, have only won two of their games.

In the chase for 271 Temba Bavuma and his men faced a few hiccups but Aiden Markram’s impressive knock of 91 helped them to reach the finish line in the end.

The Pakistani team had been bowled out for 270 in 46.4 overs earlier in the day. Tabraiz Shamsi finished the day with a figure of 4/60 and Marco Jansen finished with a figure of 3/49. As an emerging pacer, Gerald Coetzee took two wickets for 2/42 in his debut match.

In the opening spell, Pakistan lost both openers – Abdullah Shafique (9) and Imamul Haq (12) – for cheap scores as Marco Jansen struck twice to put pressure on the side.

As captain Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (31), both of whom tried to establish a partnership in order to boost the total, Gerald Coetzee dismissed the latter for 31 runs.

By Tabraiz Shamsi, the Pakistan captain was removed for 50 and Iftikhar Ahmed was dismissed for 21 by the Pakistan bowling attack.

Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) took the aggressive route and put points on the board with a variety of fiery boundaries.

In the aftermath of their removal, Mohammad Nawaz tried to maintain the momentum of the game in order to build a reasonable total against the Proteas. The only problem was that he pulled poorly on Jansen’s delivery and was caught on the wrong side of the wicket.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock (28) started aggressively, but was caught by Wasim Jr. on the bowling of Shaheen Afridi when he bowled a slow delivery. The skipper Temba Bavuma (24) took charge as well, but was removed from the charge by Wasim.

As Rassie Van der Dussen and Aiden Markram guided Pakistan along, two quick wickets brought Pakistan back into the game.

As the game progressed, Markram and Miller managed to put up a 70-run stand for the fifth wicket until Shaheen removed Miller (29) and Wasim Jr had the better of Jansen (20) to give Pakistan some hope.

