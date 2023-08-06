Connect with us

Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Online By Following These Steps
(CTN News) – Jake Paul continues to make a name for himself in the world of boxing by making a name for himself in the sport.

As scheduled, the controversial Youtuber-turned-boxer Nate Diaz will take on the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

In addition to the main card, which starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time, DAZN, PPV.com, and ESPN+ will also be offering live streaming of the event. A pay-per-view subscription to Jake Paul vs. Diaz is $59.99, which entitles you to watch the fight live online for the price of $59.99.

Considering the fact that MMA champions Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, as well as Diaz, have fought 34 times in the UFC, Jake Paul may prove to be an unlikely opponent for Diaz. He prides himself on taking on fights that he considers to be “real fights,” however.

As Diaz mentioned in an interview before the fight on Saturday night, people are talking about Jake Paul beating people’s asses all over the world.

“He knocked out [two] ex-UFC champions in one fight. His weight class is a heavier one. He is a big man who will be able to beat me in this fight. So, you should choose him.”

Despite Jake Paul unconventional path to the ring, he has proven to be a dedicated and talented boxer. Throughout his professional career, he has won six professional fights, including victories against UFC legend Anderson Silva and UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Diaz has secured 22 professional MMA victories, and although he is nearing the end of his career, his record suggests that he is still able to produce a competitive performance.

Prior to the main event, the PPV event will also feature Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy competing for the undisputed women’s welterweight championship.

Click on the link below to view the full fight card:

The fight between Jake Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is going to be very exciting

Against Heather Hardy, Amanda Serrano will face off

There will be a fight between Shadasia Green and Olivia Curry in the ring

Against William Silva, Ashton Sylve faced off against him

There will be a fight between Alan Sanchez and Angel Beltran Villa

Jeremy Stephens vs Chris Avila in a boxing match

