Watch Jake Paul UFC Fan-Favorite and Nate Diaz Finally Square Off

1 hour ago

Jake Paul UFC Fan-Favorite and Nate Diaz Finally Square Off

When Jake Paul meets Nate Diaz in the boxing ring, he hopes to add another UFC fan favourite to his hit list. On Saturday night, Paul vs. Diaz will headline the American Airlines Centre in Dallas.

In February, Paul’s excursion into this half-celebrity, half-professional boxing endeavour met its first hurdle. In a split decision loss to his most experienced boxing opponent yet, Tommy Fury, Paul suffered his first defeat in his seven-fight pro career. When a rematch with Fury fell through, Paul switched his attention back to Diaz, another former MMA fighter.

When it comes to name value, Paul vs. Diaz is a titanic battle. Diaz is one of the most recognised and well-liked competitors in the history of MMA. However, Paul may take a competitive step back when he faces a physically smaller MMA fighter 12 years his older who is making his boxing debut. Diaz has strong MMA boxing, a reputation for toughness, and a penchant for mocking his opponents.

“I’ve been eating a lot of food and getting heavier,” Diaz said. “I did feel [slower] at first when I was eating and trying to gain weight because I was on a weight gain diet, eating everything I could to gain as much weight as possible.” “At one point, I thought to myself, ‘Dude, I’m lazy and tired, and I’m working out like a meathead right now.'”

On Saturday night, the undisputed women’s featherweight championship is also on the line. Amanda Serrano defends her title against Heather Hardy in a rematch from 2019. Hardy has only competed once since losing to Serrano in a failed bid against Jessica Camara four years ago. Serrano is 7-1 in that span, with the only loss coming against undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

UFC

Former UFC Fighter, Jeremy Stephens, Returns

There are even more rising possibilities and established names on the under card. This week, lightweight Ashton Sylve takes against William Silva, one of Paul’s finest boxers under his promotional banner.

Sylve, 19, has made a reputation for himself by appearing on Paul undercards. In his nine professional fights, the lightweight prospect has eight knockouts and hopes to add another on Saturday.

In addition, another former UFC fighter, Jeremy Stephens, returns to the boxing ring to face one of Diaz’s training partners, Chris Avila. Stephens, 37, has struggled since leaving the UFC in 2021.

He departed the company without winning any of his final six fights, then went 1-2 in the PFL before switching to boxing. He made his debut in April against an old opponent, Jose Aldo, and they fought to a majority draw.

He now faces Avila, who has a 3-0 record as a boxer since 2021. Avila failed to make weight on Friday, but the fight will still go forward as planned.

The rest of the fight card is below, along with all the information you’ll need to witness the action on Saturday night.

Paul vs. Diaz UFC Card Fighting Odds

Paul vs. Diaz UFC Card Fighting Odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class
Jake Paul -450 Nate Diaz +330 Catchweight (180 pounds)
Amanda Serrano (c) -1500 Heather Hardy +850 Undisputed featherweight title
Shadasia Green Olivia Curry Women’s super middleweights
Ashton Sylve William Silva Lightweights
Alan Sanchez Angel Beltran Villa Welterweights
Chris Avila Jeremy Stephens Super middleweights

The card will stream live on DAZN and DAZN PPV in a number of territories, click here for more information.

