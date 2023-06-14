In Vegas, The Golden Knights Won The NHL Championship.

(CTN News) – In a game 5 win over the Florida Panthers Tuesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights laid claim to the Stanley Cup championship, sweeping past the National Hockey League franchise on the Strip en route to capturing the Stanley Cup title in Las Vegas.

By doing this, the team set off a celebration that was befitting of the city where it was hosted.

As a result, the Golden Knights won the best-of-seven series by winning Tuesday’s game 9-3, thanks to a hat trick by captain Mark Stone, three assists from center Jack Eichel and 31 saves from goaltender Adin Hill to win the series.

In terms of what moments he will cherish about the Stanley Cup title, Hill said after the game, “Obviously, getting the iconic picture of me kissing it (the cup),” when asked about what memories he will cherish most about it.

“I thought this was going to be a little heavier – it felt lighter – maybe it was just the adrenaline making me feel lighter.”

This is just a few months after the Golden Knights began playing in the National Hockey League in 2017, and only five short years after they made the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season of 2017-18, just six years after they began playing in the NHL.

Among the big four professional sports in the U.S. – football, basketball, baseball, and hockey – this is the Golden Knights fastest move by an expansion team to win a title since the Arizona Diamondbacks won the World Series in 2001 as an expansion team, ESPN reported.

As a result of the title, widespread celebrations were sparked. There was a shout out given to Golden Knights by A’ja Wilson of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces who tweeted “GET YOU ONE @GoldenKnights!!!”

I should also mention that the Wilson’s Aces are the first professional sports team to win a title for Las Vegas, having claimed the WNBA championship last year after defeating the Connecticut Sun in a championship game.

Also, former Las Vegas Raider quarterback Derek Carr, who played for the team for many years, sent out a message of congratulations.

In the meantime, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman promised the team that she would present them with a key to the city.

It was, however, the rapper Lil Jon who may have captured the best mood across the city following the Golden Knights’ championship-clinching victory in Game 2 who may have best summed up the city’s mood following the victory.

