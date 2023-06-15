(CTN News) – Argentine football star Lionel Messi recently announced his retirement from international football after leading his country to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

In a statement to Chinese media outlet Titan Sports, Messi confirmed that he will not participate in the next World Cup, which is scheduled in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

Messi’s Future with Inter Miami in the MLS

Despite his decision, Lionel Messi is expected to continue his career with Inter Miami in the MLS, residing in Miami, where he will have the opportunity to witness the 2026 World Cup.

Additionally, he is set to represent Argentina in Copa America, defending their title in the tournament’s next edition scheduled for the summer of 2024, also to be held in the United States.

Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, finally achieved international glory by captaining the Argentine national team, commonly known as La Albiceleste, to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The team’s triumph came after a thrilling penalty shootout against previous champions, France, leading many fans to believe that Messi had accomplished everything in his illustrious career.

At 35, Lionel Messi retired from international football, stating that the recent World Cup victory would be his last. When asked about the possibility of featuring in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Messi firmly responded, “I think not.” While expressing his desire to witness the tournament, he said he would not participate as a player.

Despite his retirement from the World Cup, Messi is expected to continue playing for Inter Miami, a franchise co-owned by David Beckham.

Messi’s Legacy as Argentina’s All-Time Leading Goalscorer

The Miami Herald reported that Lionel Messi will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter, with an option to extend until 2026. This means he will likely reside in Miami during the 2026 World Cup, allowing him to watch the tournament as a spectator.

While Messi won’t be part of the next World Cup, he is set to represent Argentina in the Copa America, defending their title at the upcoming edition scheduled for the summer of 2024. This tournament will also be held in the United States, giving Messi another chance to compete on American soil.

Lionel Messi’s retirement from the Argentine national team will mark the end of an era. He will retire as the team’s all-time leading goalscorer and the player with the most appearances, having made his debut in 2005 as a young talent from FC Barcelona.

Conclusion:

