China’s COVID-19 Fatality Surge: Implications Of Eased Containment Measures And Underlying Health Conditions

(CTN NEWS) – In June, China witnessed a notable increase in COVID-19 fatalities as it reported 239 deaths, signaling a concerning trend after the country had largely eased its containment measures.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, May recorded 164 deaths, while April and March had reported no fatalities at all.

China’s “Zero-COVID” Strategy: Implementation, Consequences, and Future Outlook

China had implemented a stringent “zero-COVID” containment strategy in early 2020, attributing the preservation of numerous lives to the rigorous implementation of lockdowns, quarantines, border closures, and widespread mandatory testing.

However, in December, China abruptly lifted the measures without sufficient preparation, resulting in a final surge where approximately 60,000 individuals lost their lives, according to the official tally.

The highest number of deaths this year occurred in January and February, peaking at 4,273 on January 4, but gradually declined until reaching zero on February 23, as reported by the Chinese CDC.

Chinese health officials have not stated whether they anticipate the continuation of this trend or if they would recommend reinstating preventive measures.

Disease Profile and Mortality Trends in China during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Among the deaths recorded in June, two were attributed to respiratory failure caused by infection, while the remaining cases involved individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and other chronic illnesses.

From January 3, 2020, to July 5, 2023, China reported a total of 99,292,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 121,490 deaths to the World Health Organization.

Experts estimate that the actual number of deaths in China could be much higher, potentially reaching hundreds of thousands or more, surpassing the official count.

However, even with this adjusted estimate, the death rate remains significantly lower than that of the United States and Europe.

